2026 Midwinter Luncheon

2040 Airport Road, Ashwaubenon, WI
Oneida Classic Salad Bowl
American Potato Salad
Sliced Slow Roasted Beef
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, and Country Ham
Assorted Breads
Wisconsin Cheddar, Baby Swiss, and American Cheese
Crisp Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Red Onions,
Dill Pickles, Butter, Mayonnaise, and Dijon Mustard
Kettle Chips
Assorted Cookies
If you received a letter for the National Appointments Luncheon, please enter the amount you would like to contribute to the following candidate for National Commander, Matt Schuman of Arizona. The standard donation is $50 but you can donate whatever you would like. If you prefer to make a different donate amount, please send a check payable to the Wisconsin American Legion for your donation amount or purchase more than one ticket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!