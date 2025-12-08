Friends of Mifflin (East Falls Community Council)

Friends of Mifflin (East Falls Community Council)

2026 Mifflin Madness Sponsorship

3624 Conrad St

Philadelphia, PA 19129, USA

Champion
$2,500

• Opportunity for business owner/representative to speak at the event or participate as honorary tournament referee • Plus everything included with the All-Star tier

All-Star
$1,250

• Verbal acknowledgement by event MC • Year-long business name and logo recognition in social media and newsletter • Plus everything included with the MVP tier

MVP
$750

• Business feature in our monthly newsletter • Plus everything included with the Slam Dunk tier

Slam Dunk
$500

• Business name and logo listed on event signage • Business website linked on social media and newsletters • Plus everything included with the Super Fan tier

Super Fan
$250

• Business name listed on event signage • Business shoutout on social media & in newsletter. • One 10’ x 10’ table location to promote your business to Mifflin families and the East Falls community.

