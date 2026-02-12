Mighty Penguins Sled Hockey

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Mighty Penguins Sled Hockey

About this event

2026 Mighty Penguins Golf Outing

2095 Denmark Manor Rd

Export, PA 15632, USA

Foursome Package (Golf, Cart & Dinner)
$520
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Single Golfer Package (Golf, Cart & Dinner)
$130
Platinum Level (Dinner Sponsor)
$2,500

Dinner Sponsorship includes sign recognition (2), two foursome registrations, a hole flag with outing's logo commemorating the annual event

Gold Level (Snack Sponsor)
$1,500

Snack Sponsorship at the turn includes sign recognition (1), one foursome registration, a hole flag with outing's logo commemorating the annual event

Silver Level (Hole Sponsor)
$500

Hole Sponsorship Includes a sign of recognition on the tee box and a hole flag with the outing’s logo commemorating the annual event

Bronze Level (Beverage or Hole Prize Sponsor)
$300

Beverage or Hole Prize Sponsorship includes the organization’s name for recognition on the tee box

Logo Ball Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsorship includes your logo opposite of the annual outing logo on golf balls, 3 dozen of the logo balls, and one foursome registration. Each Golfer at the event will receive a sleeve of balls with your logo. ONLY ONE SPONSORSHIP AVAILABLE. Must provide logo and payment no later than May 2, 2026.

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