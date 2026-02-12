2026 Mighty Penguins Golf Outing

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About this event
Dinner Sponsorship includes sign recognition (2), two foursome registrations, a hole flag with outing's logo commemorating the annual event
Snack Sponsorship at the turn includes sign recognition (1), one foursome registration, a hole flag with outing's logo commemorating the annual event
Hole Sponsorship Includes a sign of recognition on the tee box and a hole flag with the outing’s logo commemorating the annual event
Beverage or Hole Prize Sponsorship includes the organization’s name for recognition on the tee box
Sponsorship includes your logo opposite of the annual outing logo on golf balls, 3 dozen of the logo balls, and one foursome registration. Each Golfer at the event will receive a sleeve of balls with your logo. ONLY ONE SPONSORSHIP AVAILABLE. Must provide logo and payment no later than May 2, 2026.
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