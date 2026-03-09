2026 Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt

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About this event
Single child family. Adults are FREE!
Thank you for supporting Migration Mania! Your participation helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿
Your contribution helps fund our youth education and community programs. 🌿
YOU ARE ENTERED TO WIN A FREE FAMILY MEMBERSHIP!
Families with more than one child. Adults are FREE!
Thank you for supporting Migration Mania! Your participation helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿
Your contribution helps fund our youth education and community programs. 🌿
YOU ARE ENTERED TO WIN A FREE FAMILY MEMBERSHIP!
As a valued member, you receive FREE entry.
Thank you for supporting Migration Mania! Your participation helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿
Your membership helps support our youth education and community programs. 🌿
YOU ENTERED WIN FREE CHILDREN’S PARTY!
Volunteers help make the Garden come alive — greeting guests, guiding families, and adding smiles to every child! Would you like to volunteer for the event?
Thank you for supporting Migration Mania! Your participation helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!