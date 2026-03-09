Key West Botanical Garden Society Inc

Hosted by

Key West Botanical Garden Society Inc

About this event

2026 Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt

5210 College Rd

Key West, FL 33040, USA

Child Admission
$5

Single child family. Adults are FREE!



Thank you for supporting Migration Mania! Your participation helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿


Your contribution helps fund our youth education and community programs. 🌿


YOU ARE ENTERED TO WIN A FREE FAMILY MEMBERSHIP!

Family Admission
$10

Families with more than one child. Adults are FREE!


Thank you for supporting Migration Mania! Your participation helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿


Your contribution helps fund our youth education and community programs. 🌿


YOU ARE ENTERED TO WIN A FREE FAMILY MEMBERSHIP!

Member Admission
Free

As a valued member, you receive FREE entry.


Thank you for supporting Migration Mania! Your participation helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿


Your membership helps support our youth education and community programs. 🌿


YOU ENTERED WIN FREE CHILDREN’S PARTY!

Volunteer
Free

Volunteers help make the Garden come alive — greeting guests, guiding families, and adding smiles to every child! Would you like to volunteer for the event?


Thank you for supporting Migration Mania! Your participation helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿

Add a donation for Key West Botanical Garden Society Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!