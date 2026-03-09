2026 Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt Community Support

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About this event
For local nonprofits, schools, and eco-minded businesses who want to keep the community alive, joining our Community Partner Village is the perfect way to connect. Together, we share conservation, creativity, and connection, celebrating Spring in the heart of the Garden’s tropical forest.
Benefits include:
Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿
(Non-Profits 50% Discount Use CODE: MM2026)
For local nonprofits, schools, and eco-minded businesses who want to keep the community alive, joining our Community Partner Village is the perfect way to connect. Together, we share conservation, creativity, and connection, celebrating Spring in the heart of the Garden’s tropical forest.
Benefits include:
Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿
For supporters who love to enchant the crowd, these in-kind contributions add sparkle to our Spring Treasures Raffle. Each donated item helps fund the Garden’s education programs while giving families a chance to win prizes that make learning through nature feel magical.
Benefits include:
Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿
Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿
Add some sweetness & surprise to Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Egg Hunt donations help fill the Garden’s trails with EGGcellent surprises for every child.
Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿
Your contribution provides materials for kids to enjoy hands-on crafts & activities that blend art, imagination, and sustainability while supporting the Garden’s educational mission.
Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿
Your donation helps bring eco-friendly Spring fun to life from egg hunts to craft tables and supports the Garden’s mission to provide free educational programs for children year-round.
Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿
Feathered Friends
Your support helps keep Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt fun and educational for the children and families of Key West while directly funding free field trips and youth programs at the Garden.
Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!