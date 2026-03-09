2026 Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt Community Support

For local nonprofits, schools, and eco-minded businesses who want to keep the community alive, joining our Community Partner Village is the perfect way to connect. Together, we share conservation, creativity, and connection, celebrating Spring in the heart of the Garden’s tropical forest.





Benefits include:

10x10 space in the Community Partner Village to share your organization’s mission.

Recognition in social media highlights featuring community partners.

Opportunity to engage with hundreds of families in a safe, family-friendly environment

Supports the Garden’s Education Department and community outreach programs

Ideal for nonprofits, schools, and businesses promoting eco-friendly community engagement.

Option to raffle an item to help raise funds for education

Small items for Eggs are welcomed & encouraged (stickers, trinkets or small items)

Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿