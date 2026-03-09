Key West Botanical Garden Society Inc

Hosted by

Key West Botanical Garden Society Inc

About this event

2026 Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt Community Support

5210 College Rd

Key West, FL 33040, USA

Community Partner (Not Selling Product)
Free

For local nonprofits, schools, and eco-minded businesses who want to keep the community alive, joining our Community Partner Village is the perfect way to connect. Together, we share conservation, creativity, and connection, celebrating Spring in the heart of the Garden’s tropical forest.


Benefits include:

  • 10x10 space in the Community Partner Village to share your organization’s mission.
  • Recognition in social media highlights featuring community partners.
  • Opportunity to engage with hundreds of families in a safe, family-friendly environment
  • Supports the Garden’s Education Department and community outreach programs
  • Ideal for nonprofits, schools, and businesses promoting eco-friendly community engagement.
  • Option to raffle an item to help raise funds for education 
  • Small items for Eggs are welcomed & encouraged (stickers, trinkets or small items)

Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿

Community Partner Vendor (Selling Product) CODE: MM2026
$100

(Non-Profits 50% Discount Use CODE: MM2026)

For local nonprofits, schools, and eco-minded businesses who want to keep the community alive, joining our Community Partner Village is the perfect way to connect. Together, we share conservation, creativity, and connection, celebrating Spring in the heart of the Garden’s tropical forest.

Benefits include:

  • 10x10 space in the Community Partner Village to share your organization’s mission.
  • Recognition in social media highlights featuring community partners.
  • Opportunity to engage with hundreds of families in a safe, family-friendly environment
  • Supports the Garden’s Education Department and community outreach programs
  • Ideal for nonprofits, schools, and businesses promoting eco-friendly community engagement.
  • Option to raffle an item to help raise funds for education Small items for Eggs are welcomed & encouraged (stickers, trinkets or small items)



Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿

Spring Treasures Raffle (In-Kind Donation)
Free

For supporters who love to enchant the crowd, these in-kind contributions add sparkle to our Spring Treasures Raffle. Each donated item helps fund the Garden’s education programs while giving families a chance to win prizes that make learning through nature feel magical.

Benefits include:

  • Your business or name featured on raffle signage and announcements.
  • Recognition on social media and event thank-you 
  • Option to include promotional materials with your donated item
  • Donation can be a product, gift card, experience, or basket.
  • Small items for Eggs are welcomed & encouraged (stickers, trinkets or small items)

Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿

Volunteer
Free

Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿

EGGcellent Supporter
$100

Add some sweetness & surprise to Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Egg Hunt donations help fill the Garden’s trails with EGGcellent surprises for every child.


Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿

Craft & Activity Supporter
$100

Your contribution provides materials for kids to enjoy hands-on crafts & activities that blend art, imagination, and sustainability while supporting the Garden’s educational mission.


Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿

Botanical Buddy
$200

Your donation helps bring eco-friendly Spring fun to life from egg hunts to craft tables and supports the Garden’s mission to provide free educational programs for children year-round.


Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿

Feathered Friend
$300

Feathered Friends

Your support helps keep Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt fun and educational for the children and families of Key West while directly funding free field trips and youth programs at the Garden.


Thank you for supporting Migration Mania & Great Egg Hunt! Your contribution helps keep this magical, eco-friendly event alive for Key West’s kids and families. 🌿

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!