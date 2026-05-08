Cyclone Gridiron Club

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Cyclone Gridiron Club

About this event

2026 Mike Lacey Cyclone Gridiron Classic Golf Registrations

1505 NE 36th St

Ankeny, IA 50021, USA

Gridiron Club Member Foursome
$2,000

Golf foursome of four Cyclone Gridiron Members. Membership will be verified, and new members can join at any general membership level $100 or above.

Super Ticket - New for 2026!
$100

This fun golf package includes:

  • Each golfer in your foursome gets two standard mulligans (one for each nine holes played) to use during the round. 
  • In addition, on ONE of the par five holes, each golfer can tee off from the forward tee. Ladies can tee off from the 200 yard fairway marker.
  • On any other hole, the team can score an automatic one putt (instead of the usual two putt maximum).

The Super Ticket is only available during online registration. The day of the event, only standard mulligans will be available for purchase.

Mulligan Only Package
$40

Pre-pay for your mulligans and avoid the wait! Includes 2 mulligans per golfer.

Add a donation for Cyclone Gridiron Club

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