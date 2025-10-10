2026 Mile High Mayhem Rugby Tournament Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket allows you to set up a booth for the 3 day event. Includes a table and two chairs.
This gets your 3''x3'' logo on the swag t-shirt
This gets you the opportunity to perform a 1 minute performance commercial during intermission.
This includes your logo on trophies, 4x8 banner at the event, logo on t-shirts, half-time spot light, vendor booth, social media posts, tickets to the event daily, logo on poster announcement
This includes 3x6 banner at the event, logo on t-shirts, half-time spot light, vendor booth, social media posts, tickets to the event daily, logo on poster announcement
This includes your name on a group banner, logo on t-shirts, half-time spot light, vendor booth, social media posts, tickets to the event daily, logo on poster announcement
This includes your name on a group banner, name on t-shirts, half-time spot light, vendor booth, social media posts, tickets to the event daily, name on poster announcement
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!