2026 Mile High Mayhem Rugby Tournament Sponsorship

600 Fifth St

Frederick, CO 80530, USA

Vendor Booth Registration
$100

This ticket allows you to set up a booth for the 3 day event. Includes a table and two chairs.

T-Shirt Sponsor
$200

This gets your 3''x3'' logo on the swag t-shirt

Intermission Sponsor
$200

This gets you the opportunity to perform a 1 minute performance commercial during intermission.

Presenting Sponsor
$7,500

This includes your logo on trophies, 4x8 banner at the event, logo on t-shirts, half-time spot light, vendor booth, social media posts, tickets to the event daily, logo on poster announcement

Impact Sponsor
$5,000

This includes 3x6 banner at the event, logo on t-shirts, half-time spot light, vendor booth, social media posts, tickets to the event daily, logo on poster announcement

Power Play Sponsor
$2,500

This includes your name on a group banner, logo on t-shirts, half-time spot light, vendor booth, social media posts, tickets to the event daily, logo on poster announcement

Zone
$1,000

This includes your name on a group banner, name on t-shirts, half-time spot light, vendor booth, social media posts, tickets to the event daily, name on poster announcement

