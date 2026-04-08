World War II American Experience

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World War II American Experience

About this event

2026 Military Weekend (Reenactor and Living Historian Registration)

845 Crooked Creek Rd

Gettysburg, PA 17325, USA

Reenactor / Living Historian Registration (Allied)
$15

Please pick one!

Your admission fee includes admittance to the Museum for the entire weekend, Vietnam-Era Rock Concert, Ice, and it will also help offset the cost of the Port a Johns, Dumpster and other event related expenses.

Reenactor /Living Historian Registration (Axis / German)
$15

Please pick one!

Your admission fee includes admittance to the Museum for the entire weekend, Vietnam-Era Rock Concert, Ice, and it will also help offset the cost of the Port a Johns, Dumpster and other event related expenses.

Reenactor / Living Historian Registration (Home Front)
$15

Please pick one!

Your admission fee includes admittance to the Museum for the entire weekend, Vietnam-Era Rock Concert, Ice, and it will also help offset the cost of the Port a Johns, Dumpster and other event related expenses.

Reenactor / Living Historian Registration (Viet Nam)
$15

Please pick one!

Your admission fee includes admittance to the Museum for the entire weekend, Vietnam-Era Rock Concert, Ice, and it will also help offset the cost of the Port a Johns, Dumpster and other event related expenses.

Reenactor / Living Historian Registration (Other)
$15

Please pick one!

Your admission fee includes admittance to the Museum for the entire weekend, Vietnam-Era Rock Concert, Ice, and it will also help offset the cost of the Port a Johns, Dumpster and other event related expenses.

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