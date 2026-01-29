Milton Dugout Club

2026 Milton Baseball Signboard Sponsorship

$200

These are the smallest signs on our big board but a big difference makers for our players. Signs measure 24"x10".

$400

These mid-sized signs are at eye level in the middle of our big board. Signs measure 48"x16".

$600

These are the second largest signs on our street-level big board. Signs measure 48"x20"

$800

These are the biggest signs on the top row of our big board. Signs measure 4'x2'.

$1,100

Situated on either the 1st base or 3rd base grandstand railings, these 4'x3' signs are visible to home or away fans headed to their entrances.

$1,500

Situated on either side of the press box on the stadium rails, these limited supply 4'x3' signs are highly visible to approaching fans on their way into the stadium

$1,000

Facing the fans situated in the seats in the house behind home plate and in the visitor stands, these signs are visible throughout the entire game. Signs measure 36"x16"

$2,500

Our scoreboard is the most viewed feature in the entire stadium. This option gives you one year in the most coveted location in our stadium. These signs measure a whopping 6.5'x4'.

$7,000

Our scoreboard is the most viewed feature in the entire stadium. This option guarantees your coveted spot on the scoreboard for three years. These signs measure a whopping 6.5'x4'.

