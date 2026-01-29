2026 Milton Baseball Signboard Sponsorship

Hosted by
These are the smallest signs on our big board but a big difference makers for our players. Signs measure 24"x10".
These mid-sized signs are at eye level in the middle of our big board. Signs measure 48"x16".
These are the second largest signs on our street-level big board. Signs measure 48"x20"
These are the biggest signs on the top row of our big board. Signs measure 4'x2'.
Situated on either the 1st base or 3rd base grandstand railings, these 4'x3' signs are visible to home or away fans headed to their entrances.
Situated on either side of the press box on the stadium rails, these limited supply 4'x3' signs are highly visible to approaching fans on their way into the stadium
Facing the fans situated in the seats in the house behind home plate and in the visitor stands, these signs are visible throughout the entire game. Signs measure 36"x16"
Our scoreboard is the most viewed feature in the entire stadium. This option gives you one year in the most coveted location in our stadium. These signs measure a whopping 6.5'x4'.
Our scoreboard is the most viewed feature in the entire stadium. This option guarantees your coveted spot on the scoreboard for three years. These signs measure a whopping 6.5'x4'.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!