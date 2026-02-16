United In Love Adoptions

Hosted by

United In Love Adoptions

About this event

2026 Mimosas for a Mission

700 Generation Point

Kissimmee, FL 34744, USA

Individual Tickets
$85

Tickets include the brunch, bottomless mimosas, and BINGO.

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Be our premier event sponsor and receive 8 event tickets, 1 additional pack of regular BINGO cards for each person at your table, and top-tier recognition across all event materials.

Brunch Sponsor
$2,500

Be one of the primary event sponsors with this level of giving. You will receive

6 event tickets and 1 Bonus BINGO card + 1 Mystery Box Ticket for each person at your table.

Mimosa Sponsor
$2,500

Help keep the mimosas flowing! Includes 6 event tickets and 1 Mystery

Box raffle ticket for each person at your table.

Table Sponsor
$600

Our most popular sponsorship! Receive your own table for 6. Invite your friends or family or treat some of your coworkers to a fun event!

Networking Sponsor
$300

This sponsorship level includes two event tickets and inclusion in print and digital marketing.

Purse Sponsor
$750

Sponsor one of the purses we use as a BINGO prize. Your sponsorship includes 2 event tickets and 2 Mystery Box tickets.

BONUS Game Sponsor
$2,000

Bonus Games are the finale that includes the biggest prizes. Includes 6 event tickets and 1 Bonus BINGO card + 1 Mystery Box raffle ticket for each person at your table.

Add a donation for United In Love Adoptions

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!