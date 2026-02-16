2026 Mimosas for a Mission

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About this event
Tickets include the brunch, bottomless mimosas, and BINGO.
Be our premier event sponsor and receive 8 event tickets, 1 additional pack of regular BINGO cards for each person at your table, and top-tier recognition across all event materials.
Be one of the primary event sponsors with this level of giving. You will receive
6 event tickets and 1 Bonus BINGO card + 1 Mystery Box Ticket for each person at your table.
Help keep the mimosas flowing! Includes 6 event tickets and 1 Mystery
Box raffle ticket for each person at your table.
Our most popular sponsorship! Receive your own table for 6. Invite your friends or family or treat some of your coworkers to a fun event!
This sponsorship level includes two event tickets and inclusion in print and digital marketing.
Sponsor one of the purses we use as a BINGO prize. Your sponsorship includes 2 event tickets and 2 Mystery Box tickets.
Bonus Games are the finale that includes the biggest prizes. Includes 6 event tickets and 1 Bonus BINGO card + 1 Mystery Box raffle ticket for each person at your table.
$
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