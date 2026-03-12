2026 Mini Golf Tournament!

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About this event
Don't have a team? Paying individually? No problem! When you purchase your ticket individually, let us know if you will be with others, or if you want us to create a team for you!
Grab 3 of your friends, and make this team of 4 ready to play!
Don't feel like trying your luck at putt putt, but know you can hit the driving range? Grab a ticket and try your hand at the longest drive and closest to the pin competition.
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