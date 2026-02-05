City of Webb City

Hosted by

City of Webb City

About this event

2026 Mining Days Festival

1000 Dawson Dr

Webb City, MO 64870, USA

Retail Vendor (non-food)
$50

Are you a crafter who creates great handmade merchandise, such as t-shirts and tumblers? Is your specialty direct sales, like Scentsy and Tupperware? This is the opportunity for you!

Food & Drink Vendor
$60

This ticket is for food and drink vendors: funnel cake slingers, festival food creators, burger builders, ethnic food artists, ice cream makers, and more.

Non Profit / Gov Entities
$25

If you are a 501(c)(3) organization and wish to reserve a vendor space at the event, this ticket is for you. Examples of this category include churches, military recruiting branches, veteran support groups, and charitable organizations.

Electricity
$40

Attention all vendors: If you require electricity, you must reserve and purchase it in advance. There are a limited number of spots available, and once they are filled, no additional reservations can be made. Please note that vendors will not be able to purchase electricity on-site, and event staff cannot accept payments for electricity at the event.

Police/Fire/Emergency Services
Free

If you are Police, Fire or Emergency Services this ticket is for you!

Event Volunteer
Free

If you want to get involved, enjoy teamwork, and want to be part of something greater than yourself, this category is for you!

Games
Free

If you have bounce houses , event games, or rides this ticket is for you. (Bounce houses need not apply)

Add a donation for City of Webb City

$

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