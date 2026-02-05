2026 Mining Days Festival

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About this event
Are you a crafter who creates great handmade merchandise, such as t-shirts and tumblers? Is your specialty direct sales, like Scentsy and Tupperware? This is the opportunity for you!
This ticket is for food and drink vendors: funnel cake slingers, festival food creators, burger builders, ethnic food artists, ice cream makers, and more.
If you are a 501(c)(3) organization and wish to reserve a vendor space at the event, this ticket is for you. Examples of this category include churches, military recruiting branches, veteran support groups, and charitable organizations.
Attention all vendors: If you require electricity, you must reserve and purchase it in advance. There are a limited number of spots available, and once they are filled, no additional reservations can be made. Please note that vendors will not be able to purchase electricity on-site, and event staff cannot accept payments for electricity at the event.
If you are Police, Fire or Emergency Services this ticket is for you!
If you want to get involved, enjoy teamwork, and want to be part of something greater than yourself, this category is for you!
If you have bounce houses , event games, or rides this ticket is for you. (Bounce houses need not apply)
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