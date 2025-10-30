2026 MISHRM RESOURCE PARTNER PROGRAM - Platinum

Logo on the state conference app, 3 tickets to reception for volunteers, chapter leaders and RP's at state conference, single booth in exhibit hall opened two weeks prior to public sales for state conference, digital slide recognition in breakout rooms and on main stage at state conference, 6 tickets to an exclusive Resource Partner event during the state conference, one potential speaking engagement at the state conference, logo, bio, and link to company website on SHRM Michigan website, 6 company branded posts on MISHRM social medias, one submission to the Vine Newsletter per month, company and speaker added to online speaker database, one eblast to 16,000 subscribers per year, monthly Resource Partner virtual meeting, 3 tickets to the bi-yearly Volunteer Leadership Summit (VLS) networking events, introduction to chapter leaders for opportunities to speak at chapter meetings, logo recognition at meetings and events, 1 ticket to attend the Lean & Learn regional educational networking events, and 1 ticket to the MISHRM @ SHRM national networking event.