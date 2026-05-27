2026 MISHRM State Conference - Full Conference Registration - Non-Member

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About this event
A non- member ticket is good for any person that is not a member of SHRM or a local chapter.
This workshop includes lunch and a three hour workshop.
How to Design Employee Experience Through Strategic Wellness
Session Description
Employee experience isn’t built through one-time initiatives or an abundance of resources, it’s shaped by the day-to-day moments that influence how employees feel, function, and connect at work.
This interactive pre-conference workshop invites HR leaders to both experience and design wellness as a driver of employee experience.
Rather than approaching wellness as another program to implement, participants will explore how wellness can be woven into the rhythm of work in a way that feels natural, accessible, sustainable, and personalized to employee needs.
Throughout the session, participants will engage in guided wellness moments designed to help them reset, refocus, and experience firsthand what intentional employee experience can feel like, while also translating those insights into practical strategies for their organizations.
The session will also explore how AI-powered personalization and data-driven wellness insights are shaping the future of employee engagement by helping organizations deliver more relevant recommendations, resources, and experiences tailored to individual employee needs and preferences.
The session will explore four key areas:
Participants will not only leave with new ideas, but with a clearer understanding of how to create experiences that reduce overwhelm, increase awareness, strengthen engagement, and support meaningful long-term participation.
This workshop includes lunch and a three hour workshop.
Unscripted: Improv Techniques for Adaptive HR Leadership
Session Description
HR professionals navigate unscripted moments every day—the unexpected
employee conflict, the curveball from leadership, the difficult conversation you didn't see coming. In this high-energy, hands-on workshop, you'll step just outside your comfort zone and into the world of improv to build the real-time communication skills that separate good HR professionals from exceptional ones.
Led by Tony DeRosa, founder of Hear.Say Brewing + Theater and experienced improv facilitator, this session blends improv games and exercises with practical HR application. You'll practice getting present in the moment, actively listening, building on ideas rather than shutting them down, developing presence under pressure, and strengthening your ability to think on your feet—all while laughing and connecting with your peers.
No acting experience required. Just bring your willingness to play and discover how "Yes, And" can transform the way you show up as an HR leader.
Learning Objectives
On-Demand will be available approximately 5 weeks after conference.
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