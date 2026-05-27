2026 MISHRM State Conference - Full Conference Registration - Non-Member

This workshop includes lunch and a three hour workshop.





How to Design Employee Experience Through Strategic Wellness





Session Description

Employee experience isn’t built through one-time initiatives or an abundance of resources, it’s shaped by the day-to-day moments that influence how employees feel, function, and connect at work.





This interactive pre-conference workshop invites HR leaders to both experience and design wellness as a driver of employee experience.





Rather than approaching wellness as another program to implement, participants will explore how wellness can be woven into the rhythm of work in a way that feels natural, accessible, sustainable, and personalized to employee needs.





Throughout the session, participants will engage in guided wellness moments designed to help them reset, refocus, and experience firsthand what intentional employee experience can feel like, while also translating those insights into practical strategies for their organizations.





The session will also explore how AI-powered personalization and data-driven wellness insights are shaping the future of employee engagement by helping organizations deliver more relevant recommendations, resources, and experiences tailored to individual employee needs and preferences.





The session will explore four key areas:

Rethinking the employee experience

Wellness as an experience strategy

Designing for engagement and impact

The role of AI and personalization

Participants will not only leave with new ideas, but with a clearer understanding of how to create experiences that reduce overwhelm, increase awareness, strengthen engagement, and support meaningful long-term participation.