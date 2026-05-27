Michigan Council of the Society for Human Resource Management

Hosted by

Michigan Council of the Society for Human Resource Management

About this event

2026 MISHRM State Conference - Full Conference Registration - Non-Member

303 Monroe Ave NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503, USA

Full Conference Registration - Non-Member
$900
Available until Sep 18

A non- member ticket is good for any person that is not a member of SHRM or a local chapter.

Included in Full Conference Ticket Price:

  • All keynote and breakout sessions (approximately 45+ total breakout sessions)
  • Opening Keynote
  • Yoga & Conference Wellness Options
  • Access to the Exhibit Hall with Over 100 Exhibitors
  • Closing Keynote
  • Food Included:
    • Wednesday
      • Exhibit Hall Kick Off Reception - Two Drink Tickets and Appetizers
    • Thursday
      • Hot Breakfast
      • Hot Lunch
      • Snack Break
      • HR Extravaganza - Two Drink Tickets and a Full Meal
    • Friday
      • Hot Breakfast
Pre-Conference Workshop - Wellness
$195
Available until Sep 18

This workshop includes lunch and a three hour workshop.


How to Design Employee Experience Through Strategic Wellness


Session Description

Employee experience isn’t built through one-time initiatives or an abundance of resources, it’s shaped by the day-to-day moments that influence how employees feel, function, and connect at work.


This interactive pre-conference workshop invites HR leaders to both experience and design wellness as a driver of employee experience.


Rather than approaching wellness as another program to implement, participants will explore how wellness can be woven into the rhythm of work in a way that feels natural, accessible, sustainable, and personalized to employee needs.


Throughout the session, participants will engage in guided wellness moments designed to help them reset, refocus, and experience firsthand what intentional employee experience can feel like, while also translating those insights into practical strategies for their organizations.


The session will also explore how AI-powered personalization and data-driven wellness insights are shaping the future of employee engagement by helping organizations deliver more relevant recommendations, resources, and experiences tailored to individual employee needs and preferences.


The session will explore four key areas:

  • Rethinking the employee experience
  • Wellness as an experience strategy
  • Designing for engagement and impact
  • The role of AI and personalization

Participants will not only leave with new ideas, but with a clearer understanding of how to create experiences that reduce overwhelm, increase awareness, strengthen engagement, and support meaningful long-term participation.

Pre-Conference Workshop - Improv Leadership
$195
Available until Sep 18

This workshop includes lunch and a three hour workshop.

Unscripted: Improv Techniques for Adaptive HR Leadership


Session Description

HR professionals navigate unscripted moments every day—the unexpected

employee conflict, the curveball from leadership, the difficult conversation you didn't see coming. In this high-energy, hands-on workshop, you'll step just outside your comfort zone and into the world of improv to build the real-time communication skills that separate good HR professionals from exceptional ones.


Led by Tony DeRosa, founder of Hear.Say Brewing + Theater and experienced improv facilitator, this session blends improv games and exercises with practical HR application. You'll practice getting present in the moment, actively listening, building on ideas rather than shutting them down, developing presence under pressure, and strengthening your ability to think on your feet—all while laughing and connecting with your peers.


No acting experience required. Just bring your willingness to play and discover how "Yes, And" can transform the way you show up as an HR leader.


Learning Objectives

  1. Embrace mindfulness to get in the moment and take in the rich data that comes with our day-to-day interactions.
  2. Apply the "Yes, And" principle to workplace collaboration, building on ideas rather than blocking them to foster innovation and psychological safety.
  3. Demonstrate active listening techniques that improve employee relations conversations, investigations, and coaching interactions.
  4. Practice adaptive communication strategies for navigating ambiguous or high-pressure HR situations with confidence and composure.
  5. Identify connections between improv fundamentals and core HR competencies, including emotional intelligence, conflict resolution, and change leadership.
Friday Only
$195
Available until Sep 18

Included in Friday Only Conference Ticket Price:

  • Closing Keynote
  • Friday - Hot Breakfast
  • Friday Breakout Sessions
On-Demand ADD ON
$235
Available until Sep 18

Must Purchase a Full-Conference Ticket

On-Demand will be available approximately 5 weeks after conference.

HR Extravaganza - Guest!
$200

Want to bring a friend to the HR Extravaganza? We are opening the event to all attendance!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!