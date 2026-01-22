Eau Claire Sodus Dowagiac Pageant Organization

2026 Miss & Mr. Blossomtime Good Luck Ad / Program Advertising & Sponsor Support Listing

Full Page Ad
$500

Please email business logo or ad to [email protected]

1/2 Page Ad
$250



1/4 Page Ad
$125



1/8 Page Ad
$75



1 Square Ad
$20



Platinum Sponsor
$150

Name Listed in the Program Only, No Other Info.



Gold Sponsor
$100

Name Listed in the Program Only, No Other Info.



Silver Sponsor
$75

Name Listed in the Program Only, No Other Info.



Bronze Sponsor
$50

Name Listed in the Program Only, No Other Info.



