Beta Pi Zeta Chapter

Hosted by

Beta Pi Zeta Chapter

About this event

2026 Miss Blue Revue Ad and Tickets

Jehovah Family Life Enrichment Center 609 Manning Ave

Sumter, SC 29150, USA

General Admission Ticket
$15

Admission ticket only

Souvenir Journal Ad (Full Page with 2 Tickets) item
Souvenir Journal Ad (Full Page with 2 Tickets)
$110
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 Admission Tickets and the Digital Journal.
*NOTE: You will be asked to provide two names and email addresses for the two tickets. (You are only purchasing one ad unless you select more than one. Please choose the same debutante twice.)

7 1/4" x 10"

You are required to submit your ads in PDF format by 02/28/2026 or complete the questions below to have an ad created. Please email ad and photo to include in ad to [email protected].

Souvenir Journal Ad (Half Page) item
Souvenir Journal Ad (Half Page)
$65

7 1/4" x 4 7/8"

You are required to submit your ads in PDF format by 02/28/2026 or complete the questions below to have an ad created. Please email ad and photo to include in ad to [email protected].

Souvenir Journal Ad (Quarter Page) item
Souvenir Journal Ad (Quarter Page)
$45

3 9/16" x 4 7/8"

You are required to submit your ads in PDF format by 02/28/2026 or complete the questions below to have an ad created. Please email ad and photo to include in ad to [email protected].

Souvenir Journal Ad (Business Card) item
Souvenir Journal Ad (Business Card)
$25

3.5 " x 2"

Submit your business card to be displayed. You are required to submit your business card in PDF format by 02/28/2026 or complete the questions below to have the information displayed. Please email to [email protected].

Souvenir Journal Patron List
$15

Name will be displayed on list.

Participant Donation Link
Pay what you can

You can give a donation to the specified participant.


NOTE: You must use the ticket link above to purchase a ticket for the event. This link is only for donatIons.

2026 Digital Souvenir Journal ONLY
$10

The journals will not be emailed until the week of April 22, 2026.

2025 Digital Souvenir Journal
$10

This option is to receive a copy of the 2025 Souvenir Journal.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!