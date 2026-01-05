2026 Miss Blue Revue Ad and Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
Sumter, SC 29150, USA
Admission ticket only
Includes 2 Admission Tickets and the Digital Journal.
*NOTE: You will be asked to provide two names and email addresses for the two tickets. (You are only purchasing one ad unless you select more than one. Please choose the same debutante twice.)
7 1/4" x 10"
You are required to submit your ads in PDF format by 02/28/2026 or complete the questions below to have an ad created. Please email ad and photo to include in ad to [email protected].
7 1/4" x 4 7/8"
You are required to submit your ads in PDF format by 02/28/2026 or complete the questions below to have an ad created. Please email ad and photo to include in ad to [email protected].
3 9/16" x 4 7/8"
You are required to submit your ads in PDF format by 02/28/2026 or complete the questions below to have an ad created. Please email ad and photo to include in ad to [email protected].
3.5 " x 2"
Submit your business card to be displayed. You are required to submit your business card in PDF format by 02/28/2026 or complete the questions below to have the information displayed. Please email to [email protected].
Name will be displayed on list.
You can give a donation to the specified participant.
NOTE: You must use the ticket link above to purchase a ticket for the event. This link is only for donatIons.
The journals will not be emailed until the week of April 22, 2026.
This option is to receive a copy of the 2025 Souvenir Journal.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!