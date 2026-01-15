Danish Festival Inc

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Danish Festival Inc

About this event

2026 Miss Danish Festival Scholarship Pageant Application

900 E Kent Rd

Greenville, MI 48838, USA

Miss Applicant
$50

Ladies ages 17-22 that live in Greenville or go to school in Greenville are welcome to apply!

Young Miss Applicant
$50

Ladies ages 13-16 that live in Greenville or go to school in Greenville are welcome to apply!

Junior Miss Applicant
$50

Ladies ages 11-12 that live in Greenville or go to school in Greenville are welcome to apply!

Princess Applicant
$25

Girls ages 5-10 that live in Greenville or go to school in Greenville are welcome to apply!

Prince Applicant
$25

Boys ages 5-10 that live in Greenville or go to school in Greenville are welcome to apply!

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