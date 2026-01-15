2026 Miss Danish Festival Scholarship Pageant Application

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Ladies ages 17-22 that live in Greenville or go to school in Greenville are welcome to apply!
Ladies ages 13-16 that live in Greenville or go to school in Greenville are welcome to apply!
Ladies ages 11-12 that live in Greenville or go to school in Greenville are welcome to apply!
Girls ages 5-10 that live in Greenville or go to school in Greenville are welcome to apply!
Boys ages 5-10 that live in Greenville or go to school in Greenville are welcome to apply!
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