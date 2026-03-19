2026 Miss DIVA Silent Auction

Two front row tickets to opening night of Uptown Players' Broadway Our Way: Fractured Fairy Tales on Thursday, April 30 at Kalita Humphreys Theater in Dallas ($152 value)





The beloved annual fundraiser, Broadway Our Way, returns in 2026 with a whimsical new theme that turns “happily ever after” delightfully upside down. Welcome to Broadway Our Way: Fractured Fairy Tales—a deliciously twisted musical adventure where Broadway show tunes meet fairy tales gone rogue.