2026 Miss DIVA Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Two orchestra level tickets to the Tony-winning musical on Saturday, April 25 at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas ($252 retail value)
Starting bid
Two front row tickets to opening night of Uptown Players' Broadway Our Way: Fractured Fairy Tales on Thursday, April 30 at Kalita Humphreys Theater in Dallas ($152 value)
The beloved annual fundraiser, Broadway Our Way, returns in 2026 with a whimsical new theme that turns “happily ever after” delightfully upside down. Welcome to Broadway Our Way: Fractured Fairy Tales—a deliciously twisted musical adventure where Broadway show tunes meet fairy tales gone rogue.
Starting bid
2 mezzanine tickets to Maren Morris' DreamGirl Tour at The Majestic Theater in Dallas on Sunday, May 3 ($118 retail value)
Starting bid
Two lower bowl tickets to any of SMU volleyball’s home games this fall at Moody Coliseum ($110 retail value)
Starting bid
Two floor tickets to Alyssa Edwards' "To RuPaul, Thank You for Everything" tour at the House of Blues in Dallas on Sunday, May 31. ($252 value)
Hometown drag superstar Alyssa Edwards needs no introduction. Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, known by his stage name Alyssa Edwards, is an American entertainer, choreographer, drag performer and television personality. Prior to his television debut, Johnson was a gifted dance instructor and accomplished performer in the drag pageantry scene before rising to international prominence on the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where he quickly became a fan favorite.
Starting bid
Two general admission seats to the Pussycat Dolls' PCD Forever tour featuring Lil Kim and Mya at Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday, August 1 ($125 value)
Starting bid
Bid to win free registration for the 2026 spring season of the Dallas Independent Volleyball Association. You'll receive a coupon code a week before registration opens for free registration to the fall season. ($175 retail value)
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