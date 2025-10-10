2026 Miss Montana/Miss Montana's Teen Registration

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About the memberships
No expiration
This fee covers the official Miss Montana or Miss Montana’s Teen Local Titleholder crown and banner provided by the Miss Montana Scholarship Opportunity (MMSO). These items are required for all newly crowned local titleholders and represent your official status as a delegate for the upcoming state competition.
Your crown and banner are custom-ordered to reflect your community title and ensure consistency with the statewide branding and standards set by MMSO.
Please note: Returning titleholders who already possess an MMSO-approved crown and banner do not need to repurchase these items unless replacements are requested.
No expiration
Welcome back! This deposit confirms your commitment to return as a Miss Montana or Miss Montana’s Teen local titleholder for the 2026 competition season. It secures your local title, reserves your place in the state competition lineup, and ensures your sash and crown remain valid under MMSO approval and guidelines.
If you’ve already obtained your sash and crown, they will be used for the 2026 state pageant (contingent on MMSO approval). This deposit is non-refundable but will be applied toward your total entry fee balance and helps cover administrative costs associated with registration and titleholder management.
We’re thrilled to have you continue your journey with the Miss Montana Scholarship Opportunity and can’t wait to see what you achieve this year!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!