2026 Miss Montana/Miss Montana's Teen Registration

This fee covers the official Miss Montana or Miss Montana’s Teen Local Titleholder crown and banner provided by the Miss Montana Scholarship Opportunity (MMSO). These items are required for all newly crowned local titleholders and represent your official status as a delegate for the upcoming state competition.





Your crown and banner are custom-ordered to reflect your community title and ensure consistency with the statewide branding and standards set by MMSO.





Please note: Returning titleholders who already possess an MMSO-approved crown and banner do not need to repurchase these items unless replacements are requested.