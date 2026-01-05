2026 Miss Potato Queen Beauty Pageant

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $15) Photogenic Contest & Fees 1. Contest is available to all contestants, per category 2. Additional entry fee of $15 per photo is required (2 photo entries = $30) 3. Limit of two photos per contestant 4. Photo must be one of the following sizes only: 3x5, 4x6 or 5x7 5. Black & White OR Color are both allowed. 6. If you choose the same photo that is required with the entry form, please submit an additional copy of that photo. 7. Do not staple to application or write on back of photo. 8. Attach a label on the back of each photo with the following information: NAME: “PHOTOGENIC” AGE: SEE SUBMISSION LINK IN CONFIRMATION EMAIL