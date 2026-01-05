Hastings Main Street Inc

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Hastings Main Street Inc

About this event

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2026 Miss Potato Queen Beauty Pageant

301 N Main St

Hastings, FL 32145, USA

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Baby Miss Potato Blossom (0-11 Months)
$63.90

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $60) www.hastingsfl.org/pageant-rules

Baby Mr. Potato King (0-18 months)
$63.90

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $60) www.hastingsfl.org/pageant-rules

Toddler Miss Potato Blossom (1-2 Years Old)
$63.90

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $60) www.hastingsfl.org/pageant-rules

Toddler Mr. Potato King (19-36 months)
$63.90

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $60) www.hastingsfl.org/pageant-rules

Petite Miss Potato Blossom (3-4 Years Old)
$63.90

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $60) www.hastingsfl.org/pageant-rules

Tiny Mr. Potato King (3-4 yrs old)
$63.90

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $60) www.hastingsfl.org/pageant-rules

Tiny Miss Potato Blossom (5-6 Years Old)
$74.55

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $70) www.hastingsfl.org/pageant-rules

Little Miss Potato Blossom (7-9 years old)*
$90.53

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $85) www.hastingsfl.org/pageant-rules *See link to rules and read the "Contestant information for these specific age categories only" Section

Little Mr. Potato King (5-6 years old)
$74.55

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $70) www.hastingsfl.org/pageant-rules

Junior Miss Potato Blossom (10-12 Years Old)**
$106.50

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $100) www.hastingsfl.org/pageant-rules **See link to rules and read the "Contestant information for these specific age categories only" Section

Jr. Teen Miss Potato Blossom (13-15 Years Old)**
$106.50

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $100) www.hastingsfl.org/pageant-rules **See link to rules and read the "Contestant information for these specific age categories only" Section

Teen Miss Potato Blossom (16-17 Years Old)**
$106.50

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $100) www.hastingsfl.org/pageant-rules **See link to rules and read the "Contestant information for these specific age categories only" Section

Miss Potato Queen (18-23 Years Old)**
$122.48

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $115) www.hastingsfl.org/pageant-rules **See link to rules and read the "Contestant information for these specific age categories only" Section

Photogenic Contest (One Image Submission)
$15.98

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $15) Photogenic Contest & Fees 1. Contest is available to all contestants, per category 2. Additional entry fee of $15 per photo is required (2 photo entries = $30) 3. Limit of two photos per contestant 4. Photo must be one of the following sizes only: 3x5, 4x6 or 5x7 5. Black & White OR Color are both allowed. 6. If you choose the same photo that is required with the entry form, please submit an additional copy of that photo. 7. Do not staple to application or write on back of photo. 8. Attach a label on the back of each photo with the following information: NAME: “PHOTOGENIC” AGE: SEE SUBMISSION LINK IN CONFIRMATION EMAIL

Photogenic Contest (Two Image Submission)
$31.95

Please note that your fee includes 6.5% sales tax (base price is $30) Photogenic Contest & Fees 1. Contest is available to all contestants, per category 2. Additional entry fee of $15 per photo is required (2 photo entries = $30) 3. Limit of two photos per contestant 4. Photo must be one of the following sizes only: 3x5, 4x6 or 5x7 5. Black & White OR Color are both allowed. 6. If you choose the same photo that is required with the entry form, please submit an additional copy of that photo. 7. Do not staple to application or write on back of photo. 8. Attach a label on the back of each photo with the following information: NAME: “PHOTOGENIC” AGE: SEE SUBMISSION LINK IN CONFIRMATION EMAIL

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