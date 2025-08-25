Hosted by

Miss Rodeo Arkansas Scholarship Organization

About this event

2026 Miss Rodeo Arkansas Pageant Tickets

Washington Ave

Conway, AR 72032, USA

General Admission - Adult
$30

Includes entry to combined speech and fashion show competition, reception, and coronation.
PLEASE NOTE: A reception food wristband is NOT guaranteed— first come first served until maximum number of guests is met.

General Admission - Child
$20

Includes entry to combined speech and fashion show competition, reception, and coronation. For children 12 and under only.
PLEASE NOTE: A reception food wristband is NOT guaranteed—first come first served until maximum number of guests is met.

Add a donation for Miss Rodeo Arkansas Scholarship Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!