2026 Miss Rodeo Oregon Clinic

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About this event
Includes all instruction, 4 meals, snacks, swag, T-shirt, and manual.
Mail check by March 21
Miss Rodeo Oregon Inc, Foundation
PO Box 1964
Silverton, OR 97381
Includes all instruction, 4 meals, snacks, and manual.
Mail check by March 21
Miss Rodeo Oregon Inc, Foundation
PO Box 1964
Silverton, OR 97381
Arrive by 11:00 am to be in group picuture. .
This includes registration and lunch for one girl and one parent. T-shirt for the girl and manual for the parent. Additional meals can be purchased $5 per meal.
Meal is available for $5.00 per person. Lunch (12 pm) and dinner (5 pm) available.
Friday, April 10, 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm.
1st priority will be given to state or regional queens OR trying out for a Miss title in their state.
Friday, April 10, 10:00 am -11;30 am
1st Priority: current state or regional queens and then participants trying out for a Miss title in their state
The Jefferson County Fairgrounds charges $20.00 per night. If you need more than two nights, please contact Tanya at 541-977-2100 to make arrangements.
Mail check by March 21
Miss Rodeo Oregon Inc, Foundation
PO Box 1964
Silverton, OR 97381
The Jefferson County Fairgrounds charges $20.00 per night. If you need more than two nights, please contact Tanya at 541-977-2100 to make arrangements.
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