Miss Rodeo Oregon Inc. Foundation

Hosted by

Miss Rodeo Oregon Inc. Foundation

About this event

2026 Miss Rodeo Oregon Clinic

430 SW Fairgrounds Rd

Madras, OR 97741, USA

General Admission
$199

Includes all instruction, 4 meals, snacks, swag, T-shirt, and manual.

Registrant Pay by Check
Free

Mail check by March 21

Miss Rodeo Oregon Inc, Foundation

PO Box 1964

Silverton, OR 97381

Clinic Certificate purchased at Coronation Auction
Free
Parent or Advisor
$100

Includes all instruction, 4 meals, snacks, and manual.

Parent/Advisor Pay by Check
Free

Mail check by March 21

Miss Rodeo Oregon Inc, Foundation

PO Box 1964

Silverton, OR 97381

Sweetheart Clinic (Saturday Afternoon)
$60

Arrive by 11:00 am to be in group picuture. .
This includes registration and lunch for one girl and one parent. T-shirt for the girl and manual for the parent. Additional meals can be purchased $5 per meal.

Additional meals
$5

Meal is available for $5.00 per person. Lunch (12 pm) and dinner (5 pm) available.

1/2 hour private coaching
$100

Friday, April 10, 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm.
1st priority will be given to state or regional queens OR trying out for a Miss title in their state.

Advanced Horsemanship (Group setting)
$100

Friday, April 10, 10:00 am -11;30 am

1st Priority: current state or regional queens and then participants trying out for a Miss title in their state

Stall Fees
$40

The Jefferson County Fairgrounds charges $20.00 per night. If you need more than two nights, please contact Tanya at 541-977-2100 to make arrangements.

Thursday Night Stall Fee
$20
Pay for Stalls by Check
Free

Mail check by March 21

Miss Rodeo Oregon Inc, Foundation

PO Box 1964

Silverton, OR 97381

Dry Camping
$40

The Jefferson County Fairgrounds charges $20.00 per night. If you need more than two nights, please contact Tanya at 541-977-2100 to make arrangements.

Add a donation for Miss Rodeo Oregon Inc. Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!