2026 Missouri Grand York Rite Sessions

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About this event
Allied Masonic Degrees Workshop - Re-Entering the West Gate: A Guide to Exceptionalism (AMD Members Only)
Restrictions: None, Open to All
Dress: Casual
Learn more about the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls and enjoy a spectacular mix of music, pop culture, and ritual as only the Rainbow can perform.
Proceeds will be split between the 3 York Rite Charities and the Rainbow.
Restrictions: Invitation Only. Open to current Chapter DDGHPs and DDGLs, Council RDGMs and RDGLs, and Commandery RGC's.
Dress: Business Dress
Menu: Assorted Juices; Assorted Fresh Fruits, Assorted Danish, Muffins, and Croissants; Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes with Fresh Herbs; Applewood Smoked Bacon, Country Sausage Links or Turkey Sausage; Decaf and Regular Coffee and Hot Tea.
Ladies Event: Tour of the Cathedral Basilica at 10:00 am followed by lunch at Bowood by Niche
There will be a ladies outing departing the hotel at 9:30 am and returning no later than 2:00 pm. We are heading to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, https://cathedralstl.org/, with a guided tour at 10:00 am. The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis is a one-of-a-kind work of art. With its lofty vaults and radiant mosaics, the sheer scale of beauty is a thing of awe. More than a dozen architects' and artisans' concepts and works have coalesced in a magnificently well-integrated and harmonious whole. Lunch will follow at the Bowood Restaurant, https://bowoodbyniche.com/, at 11:30am., returning to the hotel by 2:00 pm.
Restrictions: None, open to all.
WIth Special Guest Speaker from Coyote Hills Foster Care Ministries.
Dress: Business Dress
Menu: Simple Salad Bar with Crisp Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce, Julienne Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumbers, and Croutons; Choice of two Dressings: Ranch and Italian; Fettuccini Alfredo with Grilled Chicken Breast; Roasted Broccoli; Garlic Bread; Coffee and Iced Tea.
Dress: Suggested dress is 1920’s Flappers and Gangsters, Casual.
Hosted by Jest Murder Mystery Company, Inc., our entertainment for the evening will come in the form of a professionally run 1920’s Murder Mystery - Bullets in the Bathtub.
Menu
Western Buffet: Tangle of Baby Lettuce and Garden Greens with Tomatoes and Cucumbers; Roasted Yukon Potato Salad with Green Onions, Eggs, and Chipotle Dressing; Signature Vegetable Slaw with Crème Fraiche and Mustard Dressing; Cornbread, Jalapeno Muffins and Biscuits; BBQ Brisket with Grilled Onions; Herb Basted Roast Chicken with Chipotle Butter; Baked Beans; Bread Pudding and Strawberry Shortcake; Coffee and Iced Tea
Dress: Suggested dress is 1920’s Flappers and Gangsters, Casual.
Hosted by Jest Murder Mystery Company, Inc., our entertainment for the evening will come in the form of a professionally run 1920’s Murder Mystery - Bullets in the Bathtub.
Menu - Vegetarian Option
Western Buffet: Tangle of Baby Lettuce and Garden Greens with Tomatoes and Cucumbers; Roasted Yukon Potato Salad with Green Onions, Eggs, and Chipotle Dressing; Signature Vegetable Slaw with Crème Fraiche and Mustard Dressing; Cornbread, Jalapeno Muffins and Biscuits; Eggplant Parmesan; Baked Beans; Bread Pudding and Strawberry Shortcake; Coffee and Iced Tea
Restrictions: RCC Members Only. Dress: RCC Dress Menu: Assorted Juices; Assorted Fresh Fruits, Assorted Danish, Muffins, and Croissants; Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes with Fresh Herbs; Applewood Smoked Bacon, Country Sausage Links or Turkey Sausage; Decaf and Regular Coffee and Hot Tea
Restrictions: None, open to all.
Special Guest Speaker Supreme Tall Cedar Bruce E. Neubauer, Sr. Dress: Business Dress Menu: Simple Salad Bar with Crisp Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce, Julienne Carrots, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumbers, and Croutons; Choice of two Dressings: Ranch and Italian; Pulled Pork and Pulled Chicken; BBQ Sauce; Assorted Buns; Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Coffee and Tea
Restrictions: Open to All Ladies
Dress: Business Casual
Doors open at 11am, lunch starting at 11:30am
The Ladies Luncheon will be followed by our Classic Bunco Game.
Menu
Marriott Club: Deli-Sliced Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Mustard or Cranberry Mayonnaise; Served on Multi-Grain Wheat Bread; Chilled Salads and Relishes; Two House Baked Jumbo Cookies; Coffee and Iced Tea
Restrictions: Open to All Ladies
Dress: Business Casual
Doors open at 11am, lunch starting at 11:30am
The Ladies Luncheon will be followed by our Classic Bunco Game.
Menu - Vegetarian Choice
Grilled Eggplant, Tomato and Parmesan Sandwich served on Sourdough Bread with Verte Sauce; Terra Chips; Seasonal Fresh Fruit; Two House Baked Jumbo Cookies; Coffee and Iced Tea
Restrictions: None, open to all.
Dress: 80's
Menu
Dinner at the Hill Theme Dinner of Buffalo Mozzarella, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Chiffonade of Basil and Basil Dressing; Grilled Pesto Marinated Chicken with Pan Juices; Penne Pasta with Italian Sweet Sausage and Marinara Sauce; Chef’s Choice Italian-style Vegetable; Artisan Bread Display; Tiramisu and New York Cheesecake with Cherries; Coffee and Iced Tea
80’s Trivia will follow dinner with your MC Tina Woolsey. Wear your coolest 80’s outfits!
Restrictions: None, open to all.
Dress: 80's
Menu - Vegetarian
Stuffed Portobella filled with Curried Couscous; Grilled Vegetables and Herbs Red Pepper Coulis; Artisan Bread Display; Tiramisu and New York Cheesecake with Cherries; Coffee and Iced Tea
80’s Trivia will follow dinner with your MC Tina Woolsey. Wear your coolest 80’s outfits!
Restrictions: KYCH Members Only Dress: Business Dress Menu: Assorted Juices; Assorted Fresh Fruits, Assorted Danish, Muffins, and Croissants; Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes with Fresh Herbs; Applewood Smoked Bacon, Country Sausage Links or Turkey Sausage; Decaf and Regular Coffee and Hot Tea
Saturday will see a trip to the St. Charles Historic District with Lunch. The Historic District of St. Charles includes 16 blocks of shopping, dining and lodging in historic, restored structures on the banks of the Missouri River. The settlement dates to 1769.
The Ladies Luncheon will be at the Lewis & Clark’s Restaurant, 217 S. Main Street, St. Charles, MO 63301, https://www.lewisandclarksrestaurant.com/ and will feature a menu of Hand Breaded Mozzarella Sticks, Choice of Cheeseburger with American Cheese, Club Salad with House Dressing or Ranch, Turkey Sandwich, or Eggplant Stack Sandwich (vegetarian plate) and choice of drinks: Coke Products, Water, Tea, Lemonade. Your entrée is served with choice of French Fries and Coleslaw.
Restrictions: None, open to all. Menu: Grilled Burgers and Brats with Buns; Sliced lettuce, Sliced Tomatoes, Sliced Onions and Pickles; Cheese Slices; Potato Salad; Baked Beans; Coffee and Iced Tea. Special Guest Speaker Robert J. Johnson on Competency & Feelings: Making the right choices in Leadership
Restrictions: None, open to all.
6:00 pm: Doors Open
6:30 pm: Banquet
Dress: Masonic Black-Tie Formal. Tuxedo and Collars (no aprons) or Commandery Uniform for ALL Grand Officers. White dinner jackets optional. All others tuxedo or Dark Business Dress. Ladies Formal Dress.
Menu
Medallions of Chicken and Beef Tenderloin marinated in Tarragon and Herbs; Midwest Iceberg and Romaine Lettuces with Julienne Carrots and Zucchini, Plum Tomatoes, Red Onion with Two Dressings: Ranch and Italian; Herb Roasted Potatoes; Chef’s Choice of Vegetable; Assorted Breads; Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake and Chocolate Lovin’ Spoon Cake; Coffee and Iced Tea
Musical accompaniment by Enchanted Occasions
Restrictions: None, open to all.
6:00 pm: Doors Open
6:30 pm: Banquet
Dress: Masonic Black-Tie Formal. Tuxedo and Collars (no aprons) or Commandery Uniform for ALL Grand Officers. White dinner jackets optional. All others tuxedo or Dark Business Dress. Ladies Formal Dress.
Menu - Vegetarian
Midwest Iceberg and Romaine Lettuces with Julienne Carrots and Zucchini, Plum Tomatoes, Red Onion with Two Dressings: Ranch and Italian; Polenta Napoleon; Layers of grilled Veggies; Spinach; and Fontina Cheese with Mushroom Ragout; Assorted Breads; Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake and Chocolate Lovin’ Spoon Cake; Coffee and Iced Tea
Musical accompaniment by Enchanted Occasions
Restrictions: Open to all Missouri Grand York Rite Officers (past and present, elected and appointed) Deputy/Regional Grand Officers, Committee Members, Out of State Guests, your Ladies and families. Incoming Grand Officers will make brief comments about their plans for the upcoming year. Dress: Casual, come dressed as you are, travel clothes welcome. Menu: Assorted Juices; Assorted Fresh Fruits, Assorted Danish, Muffins, and Croissants; Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes with Fresh Herbs; Applewood Smoked Bacon, Country Sausage Links or Turkey Sausage; Decaf and Regular Coffee and Hot Tea
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