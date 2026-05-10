2026 MixTape Match at The Playwright

About this event
Admission: $20 per person
Includes 3 rounds of play, with 2 game cards provided per round.
Tickets are just $5 each, and one lucky winner will take home half of the total pot—the more tickets sold, the bigger the prize.
The 2026 Parade Button is a festive collectible that shows your community pride while helping support the parade. Perfect to wear on Parade Day or add to your collection.
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
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