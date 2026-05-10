Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

Hosted by

Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

About this event

2026 MixTape Match at The Playwright

1232 Whitney Ave

Hamden, CT 06517

General admission
$20

Admission: $20 per person
Includes 3 rounds of play, with 2 game cards provided per round.

50/50 Raffle
$5

Tickets are just $5 each, and one lucky winner will take home half of the total pot—the more tickets sold, the bigger the prize.

Parade Booster Button
$2

The 2026 Parade Button is a festive collectible that shows your community pride while helping support the parade. Perfect to wear on Parade Day or add to your collection.

$5 Donation to Benefit New Haven Veteran Groups
$5

This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.

$10 Donation to Benefit New Haven Veteran Groups
$10

This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.

$25 Donation to Benefit New Haven Veteran Groups
$25

This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.

Add a donation for Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

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