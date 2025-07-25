Alpha 360 Foundation

Hosted by

Alpha 360 Foundation

About this event

2026 MLK Scholarship Breakfast

6808 Pastor Bailey Dr

Dallas, TX 75237, USA

MLK Individual Ticket
$50

Purchase includes entry for one ticket to the MLK Scholarship Breakfast, a morning of inspiration, community, and celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy while supporting scholarships for deserving students.

MLK Half Table
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Purchase includes entry for four ticket to the MLK Scholarship Breakfast, a morning of inspiration, community, and celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy while supporting scholarships for deserving students.

MLK Breakfast Table
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Purchase includes one reserved table (seating for 8) at the MLK Scholarship Breakfast, a morning of inspiration, community, and celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy while supporting scholarships for deserving students.

Add a donation for Alpha 360 Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!