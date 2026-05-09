Hosted by

Pearland Mlkcc

About this event

2026 MLKCC JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

11200 Broadway St

Pearland, TX 77584, USA

Vendor Booth
$65

Your vendor fee includes a 10 x 10 area (table and chairs are not included). All tents require tent weights or sandbags, no exceptions. Please specify if you need access to power for your booth; availability is limited.

Title Sponsorship
$5,000

Stage time during event.

Complementary vendor booth.

Acknowledged on social media and website.


Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Complementary vendor booth.

Acknowledged on social media and website.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Acknowledged on social media and website.

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Acknowledged on website.

Open Donation
$50

Your donation is welcomed and appreciated.

Custom Donation
$200

Your donation is welcomed and appreciated.

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