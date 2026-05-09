2026 MLKCC JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

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About this event
Your vendor fee includes a 10 x 10 area (table and chairs are not included). All tents require tent weights or sandbags, no exceptions. Please specify if you need access to power for your booth; availability is limited.
Stage time during event.
Complementary vendor booth.
Acknowledged on social media and website.
Complementary vendor booth.
Acknowledged on social media and website.
Acknowledged on social media and website.
Acknowledged on website.
Your donation is welcomed and appreciated.
Your donation is welcomed and appreciated.
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