2026 MMIP Awareness Walk Sponsorship

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Support the MMIP Awareness Walk with a general sponsorship.
Support the MMIP Awareness Walk with a general sponsorship.
Support the MMIP Awareness Walk with a general sponsorship.
Support the MMIP Awareness Walk with a general sponsorship.
Support the MMIP Awareness Walk by helping us with the cost of printed educational materials
Support the MMIP Awareness Walk by helping us to hire a photographer & videographer for the event.
Support the MMIP Awareness Walk by helping us to purchase supplies, t-shirts, and materials for our volunteers.
Support the MMIP Awareness Walk by helping us to purchase insurance for the event.
Support the MMIP Awareness Walk by helping us to pay travel stipends for our event speakers.
Support the MMIP Awareness Walk by helping us to purchase water & snacks for the event.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!