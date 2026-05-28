Ampkwa Advocacy

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Ampkwa Advocacy

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2026 MMIP Awareness Walk Sponsorship

General Sponsorship - $250
$250

Support the MMIP Awareness Walk with a general sponsorship.

0
General Sponsorship - $500
$500

Support the MMIP Awareness Walk with a general sponsorship.

0
General Sponsorship - $1,000
$1,000

Support the MMIP Awareness Walk with a general sponsorship.

0
General Sponsorship - $2,000
$2,000

Support the MMIP Awareness Walk with a general sponsorship.

0
Sponsor Educational Materials
$400

Support the MMIP Awareness Walk by helping us with the cost of printed educational materials

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Sponsor Photographer & Videographer
$500

Support the MMIP Awareness Walk by helping us to hire a photographer & videographer for the event.

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Sponsor Volunteer Supplies
$200

Support the MMIP Awareness Walk by helping us to purchase supplies, t-shirts, and materials for our volunteers.

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Sponsor Event Insurance
$500

Support the MMIP Awareness Walk by helping us to purchase insurance for the event.

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Sponsor Travel Stipends for Event Speakers
$200

Support the MMIP Awareness Walk by helping us to pay travel stipends for our event speakers.

0
Sponsor Water & Snacks
$100

Support the MMIP Awareness Walk by helping us to purchase water & snacks for the event.

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