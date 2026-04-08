2026 Mobility Maker Member Party

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About this event
Free admission is available only for current members, sponsors, and 2025-2026 dedicated volunteers and partners. Check your email to see how many complimentary tickets Bike Walk Macon has reserved for you and register here.
Commemorate 10 years of Bike Walk Macon with a special t-shirt. Pickup at the party.
Limited-edition Bike Walk Macon tote. Perfect for everyday errands, rides, and showing your support for safer streets. Pickup at the party.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!