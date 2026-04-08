Bike Walk Macon

Hosted by

Bike Walk Macon

About this event

2026 Mobility Maker Member Party

Member/Sponsor/Partner Admission
Free

Free admission is available only for current members, sponsors, and 2025-2026 dedicated volunteers and partners. Check your email to see how many complimentary tickets Bike Walk Macon has reserved for you and register here.

Non-Member Admission + 1-Year Membership
$25
Purchase this ticket to secure your invite and receive a one-year Bike Walk Macon membership. See all the member perks here: https://www.bikewalkmacon.com/memberbenefits
10-Year T-Shirt
$20

Commemorate 10 years of Bike Walk Macon with a special t-shirt. Pickup at the party.

Bike Walk Macon Canvas Tote Bag
$15

Limited-edition Bike Walk Macon tote. Perfect for everyday errands, rides, and showing your support for safer streets. Pickup at the party.

Add a donation for Bike Walk Macon

$

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