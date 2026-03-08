2026 Modena Park and Rec Sponsor

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About this event
Logo on our Large Duck for Duck Derby, presenting logo on banner at all events, Ad on our website for 2026, social media mentions monthly, logo on t-shirts, free booth at Duck Derby, DD6 Swag Bag
Prominent logo on banner at all events, Ad on our website, social media mentions monthly, logo on t-shirts, free booth at Duck Derby, DD6 Swag Bag.
Logo on banner at all events, Ad on our website, social media mentions monthly, logo on t-shirts, free booth at Duck Derby, DD6 Swag Bag
Logo on banner at all events, social media mentions monthly, logo on t-shirts, free booth at duck derby, DD6 Swag Bag
Logo on banner at all events, social media mentions monthly, free booth at duck derby, DD6 Swag Bag
Logo on banner at all events, social media mention
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