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Borough of Modena - Park and Rec

About this event

2026 Modena Park and Rec Sponsor

Presenting Sponsor
$3,000

Logo on our Large Duck for Duck Derby, presenting logo on banner at all events, Ad on our website for 2026, social media mentions monthly, logo on t-shirts, free booth at Duck Derby, DD6 Swag Bag

Platinum
$2,000

Prominent logo on banner at all events, Ad on our website, social media mentions monthly, logo on t-shirts, free booth at Duck Derby, DD6 Swag Bag.

Gold
$1,000

Logo on banner at all events, Ad on our website, social media mentions monthly, logo on t-shirts, free booth at Duck Derby, DD6 Swag Bag

Silver
$500

Logo on banner at all events, social media mentions monthly, logo on t-shirts, free booth at duck derby, DD6 Swag Bag

Bronze
$250

Logo on banner at all events, social media mentions monthly, free booth at duck derby, DD6 Swag Bag

Friends of Modena
$100

Logo on banner at all events, social media mention

Supporter
Pay what you can

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