Mogadore Band Show 2026

Feel the rhythm at the 2026 Mogadore band Show!





Get ready for an unforgettable evening of music as the 2026 Mogadore Marching Band brings the timeless sounds of Motown to life! From soulful classics to high-energy performances, our talented student musicians will celebrate the music that defined a generation while showcasing the dedication and hard work they've put in throughout the season.





Join us as local bands from across the area take the field for an exciting night of entertainment, school spirit, and community pride.

Featuring performances by:

Rittman High School Marching Band

Manchester High School Marching Band

Garfield Heights High School Marching Band

Stow-Munroe Falls High School Marching Band

Mogadore High School Marching Band

Whether you're a fan of Motown hits, marching band, or simply supporting local students, this is an event you won't want to miss!

Your attendance helps support the Mogadore Music Boosters and their mission to promote and enhance music education opportunities for students throughout the Mogadore Local School District.





Ticket price includes program. Children age 5 and under are free!

Gates open at 6:00 pm with performances 7:30 pm -9:30 pm.





Come celebrate the music, the memories, and the magic of Motown—we'll see you there!





PLEASE NOTE: Look for Pre-Sale ticket sign when you arrive.