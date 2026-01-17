MidtownMemphis.org

2026 Mojo Awards Sponsorship

51 Cooper St

Memphis, TN 38104, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500

Back cover of the program


Stage banner at the event 


Banner ad on MidtownMemphis.org website


All Gold-level perks including six tickets to event

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Full page ad in the event program


Recognition from the stage during the event and on the slide show during the event.


Recognition on social media with link to your company website


Six tickets to the event ($240 Value)


Four tickets to the show of your choice at Playhouse on the Square ($180 Value)


Free Coffee at Otherlands Coffee Bar & Gifts ($100 Value)


Business Membership ($150 Value)

Silver Sponsorship
$500

Half page ad in the event program


Four tickets to the event ($160 Value)

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Quarter page ad in the event program


Two tickets to the event ($80 Value)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!