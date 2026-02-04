2026 MoN Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Show your Stag pride in style with this fun and fan-favorite DeMatha High School Swag Bag—perfect for students, alumni, parents, and supporters!
This spirited bundle includes:
Featuring gear inspired by DeMatha’s proud tradition and their beloved mascot, the Stags, this swag bag is a great way to represent your school spirit at games, events, and around town.
A must-have collection for any true Stag fan!
FMV: $100
Starting bid
Show your school pride in style with this beautifully curated Stone Ridge Gift Basket! Perfect for students, parents, alumnae, and fans alike, this basket features a cozy and stylish Stone Ridge shirt, a reusable drink tumbler for life on the go, and a classic Stone Ridge hat to complete your look. Add a little self-care with a fun nail polish treat, and enjoy a $40 dollar gift card to the spirit shop perfect for picking out even more favorite gear and accessories.
Whether you’re cheering from the sidelines or showing your school spirit around town, this basket has everything you need to represent Stone Ridge with pride!
Starting bid
St. John’s College Prep High School – Home of the Vikings Spirit Basket includes:
A great Viking-pride bundle for students, parents, and fans of St. John’s College Prep High School!
