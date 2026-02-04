2026 MoN Silent Auction

Show your Stag pride in style with this fun and fan-favorite DeMatha High School Swag Bag—perfect for students, alumni, parents, and supporters!

This spirited bundle includes:

💙 Medium blue DeMatha T-shirt (size Medium)

🧢 DeMatha baseball hat

❄️ DeMatha winter (snow) hat

✍️ DeMatha pen and notepad

🔑 DeMatha lanyard

💫 DeMatha silicone wristlet

Featuring gear inspired by DeMatha’s proud tradition and their beloved mascot, the Stags, this swag bag is a great way to represent your school spirit at games, events, and around town.

A must-have collection for any true Stag fan!

FMV: $100