2026 Mon Valley Paws Sponsorship

Sponsor’s name given top billing on Mon Valley Paws website, Facebook Page, and big events.

Sponsor’s name listed in the Mon Valley Paws newsletter.

Recognition in opening ceremonies at Mon Valley Paws signature event, Paws in the Park, on September 12, 2026.

Company’s promotional materials distributed to all Mon Valley Paws event attendees.

Free space to set up a table/booth to distribute promotional materials at Paws in the Park.

The opportunity to be selected as “Mon Valley Paws Sponsor of the Month” (a sign will be displayed at the selected business for the designated month)

TWO complimentary pet registrations for Paws in the Park.

Sponsor’s name will appear on 2026 T-Shirts.

Mon Valley Paws swag bag.

Sponsor’s name on Mon Valley Paws Banner to be displayed at all events.

Foursome at the golf outing.