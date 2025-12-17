Mon Valley Paws

Offered by

Mon Valley Paws

About the memberships

2026 Mon Valley Paws Sponsorship

Platinum Paw Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until May 13, 2027

  • Sponsor’s name given top billing on Mon Valley Paws website, Facebook Page, and big events.
  • Sponsor’s name listed in the Mon Valley Paws newsletter.
  • Recognition in opening ceremonies at Mon Valley Paws signature event, Paws in the Park, on September 12, 2026.
  • Company’s promotional materials distributed to all Mon Valley Paws event attendees. 
  • Free space to set up a table/booth to distribute promotional materials at Paws in the Park.
  • The opportunity to be selected as “Mon Valley Paws Sponsor of the Month” (a sign will be displayed at the selected business for the designated month)
  • TWO complimentary pet registrations for Paws in the Park. 
  • Sponsor’s name will appear on 2026 T-Shirts. 
  • Mon Valley Paws swag bag.
  • Sponsor’s name on Mon Valley Paws Banner to be displayed at all events.
  • Foursome at the golf outing.
Gold Paw Sponsor
$500

Valid until May 13, 2027

  • Sponsor’s name given top billing on Mon Valley Paws website, Facebook Page, and big events.
  • Sponsor’s name listed in the Mon Valley Paws newsletter.
  • Recognition in opening ceremonies at Mon Valley Paws signature event, Paws in the Park, on September 12, 2026.
  • Company’s promotional materials distributed to all Mon Valley Paws event attendees. 
  • Free space to set up a table/booth to distribute promotional materials at Paws in the Park.
  • The opportunity to be selected as “Mon Valley Paws Sponsor of the Month” (a sign will be displayed at the selected business for the designated month)
  • TWO complimentary pet registrations for Paws in the Park. 
  • Sponsor’s name will appear on 2026 T-Shirts. 
  • Sponsor’s name on Mon Valley Paws Banner to be displayed at all events.
  • Mon Valley Paws swag bag.
Silver Paw Sponsor
$250

Valid until May 13, 2027

  • Sponsor’s name listed on Mon Valley Paws website, Facebook Page, and big events.
  • Sponsor’s name listed in the Mon Valley Paws newsletter.
  • Recognition in opening ceremonies at Mon Valley Paws signature event, Paws in the Park, on September 12, 2026.
  • Company’s promotional materials distributed to all Mon Valley Paws event attendees. 
  • Free space to set up a table/booth to distribute promotional materials at Paws in the Park.
  • ONE complimentary pet registration for Paws in the Park. 
  • The opportunity to be selected as “Mon Valley Paws Sponsor of the Month” (a sign will be displayed at the selected business for the designated month)
Bronze Paw Sponsor
$100

Valid until May 13, 2027

  • Sponsor’s name listed on Mon Valley Paws website, Facebook Page, and big events.
  • Sponsor’s name listed in the Mon Valley Paws newsletter.
  • Recognition in opening ceremonies at Mon Valley Paws signature event, Paws in the Park, on September 12, 2026.
  • Company’s promotional materials distributed to all Mon Valley Paws event attendees.
Prize/Basket Sponsor/Other Donation
Free

Valid until May 13, 2027

Mon Valley Paws is always looking for new promotions to do with our sponsors/partners. If you have an idea, please reach out to us at [email protected]!

  • Basket donations for our events
  • Gift cards to local businesses
  • Alcohol donations and lottery scratch offs to add to baskets
Golf Outing Hole Sponsor
$100

Valid until May 13, 2027

Sponsor logo on tee sign and option to include items in gift bags.

Golfer Sponsor
$600

No expiration

1 Hole sponsorship, 1 foursome, option to include items in gift bags, signage at registration, and recognition on MVP website for 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!