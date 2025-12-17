2026 Mon Valley Paws Sponsorship

About the memberships
Valid until May 13, 2027
Valid until May 13, 2027
Valid until May 13, 2027
Valid until May 13, 2027
Valid until May 13, 2027
Mon Valley Paws is always looking for new promotions to do with our sponsors/partners. If you have an idea, please reach out to us at [email protected]!
Valid until May 13, 2027
Sponsor logo on tee sign and option to include items in gift bags.
No expiration
1 Hole sponsorship, 1 foursome, option to include items in gift bags, signage at registration, and recognition on MVP website for 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!