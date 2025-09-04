2026 Monarch Festival at Art on the Parish Green Early Sign Up!

1015 E Main St

New Albany, IN 47150, USA

Single Artist Booth Space
$200

Artist booth setup begins at 7:00 am on September 12th and must be set up no later than 9:00 am the 12th. Booths must remain open until 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00pm Sunday

Spaces are outdoors and measure 10’x 10’. Double spaces are available. Artists may share booths, but each artist must submit individual applications.

Double Artist Booth Space
$300

Artist booth setup begins at 7:00 am on September 12th and must be set up no later than 9:00 am the 12th. Booths must remain open until 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00pm Sunday

Spaces are outdoors and measure 2 10’x 10’. Double spaces are available. Artists may share booths, but each artist must submit individual applications.

Not for Profit Booth
$100

Not for profit booth setup begins at 7:00 am on September 6th and must be set up no later than 9:00 am the 6th. Booths must remain open until 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00pm Sunday

Spaces are outdoors and measure 10’x 10’. Double spaces are available.

Single Artist inside Booth (A/C)
$225

Artist booth setup begins at 7:00 am on September 12th and must be set up no later than 9:00 am the 12th. Booths must remain open until 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00pm Sunday

Spaces are indoors and measure 10’x 10’. Double spaces are available. Artists may share booths, but each artist must submit individual applications.

Double Artist Booth inside (A/C)
$400

Artist booth setup begins at 7:00 am on September 12th and must be set up no later than 9:00 am the 12th. Booths must remain open until 5:00 pm Saturday and 4:00pm Sunday

Spaces are indoors and measure 2-10’x 10’. Double spaces are available. Artists may share booths, but each artist must submit individual applications.

