2026 Montana Herbal Festival

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Ovando, MT 59854, USA
Enjoy 10% off until May 22!
Kids can come for free!
Cilantro Lime Rice Bowl Bar
Build your own bowl from our scratch-made spread!
Base: Cilantro Lime Rice
Proteins: Herb-Braised Pulled Pork, Slow-Roasted Shredded Chicken
Fillings: Seasoned Black Beans (vegetarian), Seasoned Sweet Corn, Shredded Cabbage
Toppings: Pickled Red Onions, Fresh Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Diced Tomato
Salsas & Sauces: House Salsa, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Chimichurri
On the Side: Tortilla Chips
$
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