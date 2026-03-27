Montana Herbal Festival

Hosted by

Montana Herbal Festival

About this event

2026 Montana Herbal Festival

Orion Farmstead 40740 MT-200

Ovando, MT 59854, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$45
Available until May 22

Enjoy 10% off until May 22!

General Admission Ticket
$50
Kids 12 & Under Ticket
Free

Kids can come for free!

Lunch Ticket Add-on
$20
Available until Jun 22

Cilantro Lime Rice Bowl Bar

Build your own bowl from our scratch-made spread!

Base: Cilantro Lime Rice

Proteins: Herb-Braised Pulled Pork, Slow-Roasted Shredded Chicken

Fillings: Seasoned Black Beans (vegetarian), Seasoned Sweet Corn, Shredded Cabbage

Toppings: Pickled Red Onions, Fresh Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Diced Tomato

Salsas & Sauces: House Salsa, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Chimichurri

On the Side: Tortilla Chips

Add a donation for Montana Herbal Festival

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!