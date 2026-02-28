2026 Montana Invitational Tour -JV & Varsity Boys Teams Dues & Sponsorship Opportunities

Please consider sponsoring this incredible tour for these young men! Some incredible teams are competing this year, so it should be a great test for our athletes to prepare for their next big matches on 5/2 at Pat Ryan!!





Any amount helps cover costs such as transportation, lodging, and food!





Any Sponsorships over $500 include:





Company Logo/family name recognition during the entire tour on all social media platforms in conjunction with other sponsors.





Company Logo/family name on Website in conjunction with other sponsors.





NOTE: If Sponsorship is made before April 17th, your Company Logo/family name will be showcased on our Travel Banner, proudly displayed during the entire Tournament!



Please send your chosen logo, link to website, and/or social media site to [email protected]



Sponsoring Tours gives our rugby athletes priceless opportunities for their rugby future!











