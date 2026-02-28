2026 Montana Invitational Tour -JV & Varsity Boys Teams Dues & Sponsorship Opportunities

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About the memberships
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ENTER REMAINING AMOUNT DUE PER EMAIL YOU RECEIVED
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Please consider a small or large donation to cover Rooms & Tips for our awesome Bus drivers!! We have used Lily Coaches many times & they ARE the best at navigating any situation!! Weather can be extremely unpredictable in the spring, so this is the best option to help ensure the utmost safety of our youth athletes, coaches, and support staff. We have secured professional drivers & a coach transport us to Montana! It's a bit more costly than vans, but allows us to bring lunches, ALL gear needed for tournament days, and allows our coaches to relax, focus on players, and everyone to be well rested for Tournament days!!
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$425 full cost of Tour dues per Athlete
Any amount helps cover tour costs for our talented youth athletes!
No player is ever left behind due to financial restraints, so please consider donating!
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Please consider sponsoring this incredible tour for these young men! Some incredible teams are competing this year, so it should be a great test for our athletes to prepare for their next big matches on 5/2 at Pat Ryan!!
Any amount helps cover costs such as transportation, lodging, and food!
Any Sponsorships over $500 include:
Company Logo/family name recognition during the entire tour on all social media platforms in conjunction with other sponsors.
Company Logo/family name on Website in conjunction with other sponsors.
NOTE: If Sponsorship is made before April 17th, your Company Logo/family name will be showcased on our Travel Banner, proudly displayed during the entire Tournament!
Please send your chosen logo, link to website, and/or social media site to [email protected]
Sponsoring Tours gives our rugby athletes priceless opportunities for their rugby future!
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This covers full tour dues for 1 player (DUE in FULL by 3/12/26)
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This covers the down payment due by March 20th towards the tour dues of $425
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2nd payment of $275 towards full tour, Dues of $425 per player due by April 12th
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