Liberty Rugby Club

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Liberty Rugby Club

About the memberships

2026 Montana Invitational Tour -JV & Varsity Boys Teams Dues & Sponsorship Opportunities

FINAL Payment Tour Dues JV/VAR-Montana Invitational Tour
Pay what you can

No expiration

ENTER REMAINING AMOUNT DUE PER EMAIL YOU RECEIVED

HELP Cover Tip/Hotel Rooms for our Bus drivers!
Pay what you can

No expiration

Please consider a small or large donation to cover Rooms & Tips for our awesome Bus drivers!! We have used Lily Coaches many times & they ARE the best at navigating any situation!! Weather can be extremely unpredictable in the spring, so this is the best option to help ensure the utmost safety of our youth athletes, coaches, and support staff. We have secured professional drivers & a coach transport us to Montana! It's a bit more costly than vans, but allows us to bring lunches, ALL gear needed for tournament days, and allows our coaches to relax, focus on players, and everyone to be well rested for Tournament days!!

SPONSOR A RUGGER!
Pay what you can

No expiration

$425 full cost of Tour dues per Athlete


Any amount helps cover tour costs for our talented youth athletes!

No player is ever left behind due to financial restraints, so please consider donating!


Tour Sponsorship-2026 Montana Invitational
Pay what you can

No expiration

Please consider sponsoring this incredible tour for these young men! Some incredible teams are competing this year, so it should be a great test for our athletes to prepare for their next big matches on 5/2 at Pat Ryan!!


Any amount helps cover costs such as transportation, lodging, and food!


Any Sponsorships over $500 include:


Company Logo/family name recognition during the entire tour on all social media platforms in conjunction with other sponsors.


Company Logo/family name on Website in conjunction with other sponsors.


NOTE: If Sponsorship is made before April 17th, your Company Logo/family name will be showcased on our Travel Banner, proudly displayed during the entire Tournament!


Please send your chosen logo, link to website, and/or social media site to [email protected]

Sponsoring Tours gives our rugby athletes priceless opportunities for their rugby future!




FULL Tour Dues for JV/VARSITY-Montana Invitational Tour
$425

No expiration

This covers full tour dues for 1 player (DUE in FULL by 3/12/26)

DOWN Payment JV/VAR-Montana Invitational Tour-Due 3/20/26
$150

No expiration

This covers the down payment due by March 20th towards the tour dues of $425

2nd Payment (if down payment previously made)
$275

No expiration

2nd payment of $275 towards full tour, Dues of $425 per player due by April 12th

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