Hospeace House

Hosted by

Hospeace House

About this event

Saturday, April 18 at 6:00PM

Maxfield Hose Memorial Hall; 8181 Maxfield Road

Naples

Event Ticket
$55

With your event ticket, you will receive $500 in gaming chips; a large selection of hot and cold appetizers, and lots of chances to win some incredible gift baskets! (Admission at the door will be $60)

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$1,000

Includes 4 event tickets plus prominent recognition as a Platinum Sponsor.

GOLD SPONSOR
$750

Includes 3 event tickets plus recognition as a Gold Sponsor.

SILVER SPONSOR
$500

Includes 2 event tickets plus recognition as a Silver Sponsor

BRONZE SPONSOR
$350

Includes name recognition on event materials as a Bronze Sponsor.

TABLE SPONSOR
$250

Includes name recognition on a gaming table during the event.

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