Saturday, April 18 at 6:00PM

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About this event
With your event ticket, you will receive $500 in gaming chips; a large selection of hot and cold appetizers, and lots of chances to win some incredible gift baskets! (Admission at the door will be $60)
Includes 4 event tickets plus prominent recognition as a Platinum Sponsor.
Includes 3 event tickets plus recognition as a Gold Sponsor.
Includes 2 event tickets plus recognition as a Silver Sponsor
Includes name recognition on event materials as a Bronze Sponsor.
Includes name recognition on a gaming table during the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!