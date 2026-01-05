2026 Monte Carlo Night

About this event
Entry to the event, gaming chips, open bar and heavy hors d'oeuvres
Entry to the event, additional gaming chips, private seating area, private open bar and heavy hors d'oeuvres display
Name on table signage
Name on table signage
Name on table signage
Name on table signage
Name on table signage
Name on table signage
Logo on all marketing materials; 1 VIP ticket
Logo on all marketing materials; 3 vip tickets; sponsorship of poker or blackjack table
Logo on all marketing materials; 5 vip tickets; sponsorship of craps or roulette table; $500 in gaming chips
Logo on all marketing materials; 10 VIP tickets; representative to address audience from podium during event; $1000 in gaming chips
Pre-paid special rate of $40 for $500 in gaming chips
Pre-paid special rate of $80 for $1000 in gaming chips
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