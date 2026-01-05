Delta Epsilon Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Delta Epsilon Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Monte Carlo Night

1 Riverside Dr

Camden, NJ 08103, USA

General Admission
$250

Entry to the event, gaming chips, open bar and heavy hors d'oeuvres

Early Bird - VIP
$300

Entry to the event, additional gaming chips, private seating area, private open bar and heavy hors d'oeuvres display

Blackjack Table Sponsor
$500

Name on table signage

Blackjack Table Sponsor
$500

Name on table signage

Poker Table Sponsor
$500

Name on table signage

Poker Table Sponsor
$500

Name on table signage

Craps Table Sponsor
$1,000

Name on table signage

Roulette Table Sponsor
$1,200

Name on table signage

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Logo on all marketing materials; 1 VIP ticket

Silver Level Sponsorship
$3,000

Logo on all marketing materials; 3 vip tickets; sponsorship of poker or blackjack table

Gold Level Sponsorship
$5,000

Logo on all marketing materials; 5 vip tickets; sponsorship of craps or roulette table; $500 in gaming chips   


Platinum Level Sponsorship
$10,000

Logo on all marketing materials; 10 VIP tickets; representative to address audience from podium during event; $1000 in gaming chips 

Gaming Chips
$40

Pre-paid special rate of $40 for $500 in gaming chips

Gaming Chips
$80

Pre-paid special rate of $80 for $1000 in gaming chips

Add a donation for Delta Epsilon Foundation Inc

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