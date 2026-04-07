2026 Moon Area Football Gridiron Classic

Hosted by
About this event
Golfer registration includes a full round of golf (four golfer scramble format), hot dogs at the turn, dinner after golfing, and a complimentary gift. Golfers must be 21+.
Golfer registration includes a full round of golf (four golfer scramble format), hot dogs at the turn, dinner after golfing, and a complimentary gift. Golfers must be 21+.
This is for dinner only. If you are already registering to golf, your dinner is included. Dinner attendees must be 21+.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!