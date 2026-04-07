Moon Quarterback Club

Hosted by

Moon Quarterback Club

About this event

2026 Moon Area Football Gridiron Classic

2000 Beaver Lakes Blvd

Aliquippa, PA 15001, USA

Golfer
$125

Golfer registration includes a full round of golf (four golfer scramble format), hot dogs at the turn, dinner after golfing, and a complimentary gift. Golfers must be 21+.

Golfer (Pay $125 at the door)
Free

Golfer registration includes a full round of golf (four golfer scramble format), hot dogs at the turn, dinner after golfing, and a complimentary gift. Golfers must be 21+.

Dinner Only Guest
$40

This is for dinner only. If you are already registering to golf, your dinner is included. Dinner attendees must be 21+.

Tee Sponsor
$50

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