2026 Moonlight Masquerade Prom Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Your ticket includes a full dinner and an elegant evening of dancing, mystery, and refined masquerade ambiance. Guests will enjoy a semi-formal to black-tie experience, complete with masked elegance, music, and an immersive atmosphere designed to captivate and inspire.
This event is held in support of The CT Jeep Invasion Foundation, helping advance our mission and fund the annual CT Jeep Invasion, which benefits veterans and local charities throughout Connecticut. Every ticket purchased directly supports meaningful impact within our community.
Enjoy an elevated Moonlight Masquerade Gala experience designed for two. This VIP Couples ticket includes reserved priority seating, a full dinner for each guest, and a refined evening of dancing and masked intrigue. Each couple will receive two complimentary drink tickets, allowing you to toast the night in style while enjoying all the elegance and mystery the evening has to offer.
Your VIP Couples ticket directly supports The CT Jeep Invasion Foundation, helping fund our mission, the annual CT Jeep Invasion, and the vital work we do for veterans and local charities throughout Connecticut.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!