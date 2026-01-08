2026 Moonlight Masquerade Prom Fundraiser

Your ticket includes a full dinner and an elegant evening of dancing, mystery, and refined masquerade ambiance. Guests will enjoy a semi-formal to black-tie experience, complete with masked elegance, music, and an immersive atmosphere designed to captivate and inspire.





This event is held in support of The CT Jeep Invasion Foundation, helping advance our mission and fund the annual CT Jeep Invasion, which benefits veterans and local charities throughout Connecticut. Every ticket purchased directly supports meaningful impact within our community.



