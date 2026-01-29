2026 Morehouse Triangle Alumni Association Father's Day Scholarship Brunch

Hosted by
Grants entry to the Brunch and reserves one seat.
Table for 10 Guests with prime placement; 4 Bottles of Complimentary Champagne Luxury Gift for all table guests Speaking Opportunity at the brunch Verbal & On-Screen Recognition during the event Exclusive Photo Opportunity with all Honorees Bundle of 15 Raffle Tickets Prominent Social Media & Email Recognition Name & Logo Featured on MTAA platforms, event program, press releases, and post-event coverage Early Access to Silent Auction Items; Inside Front Cover or Back Cover (Full-Page, Premium Placement)
Table for 10 Guests with prime placement 4 Bottles of Complimentary Champagne Luxury Gift for all table guests Speaking Opportunity at the brunch Verbal & On-Screen Recognition during the event Exclusive Photo Opportunity with all Honorees Bundle of 15 Raffle Tickets Prominent Social Media & Email Recognition Name & Logo Featured on MTAA platforms, event program, press releases, and post-event coverage Early Access to Silent Auction Items; Full-Page Ad (Prime Location, Early Pages)
Table for up to 8 guests with premier placement 2 Bottles of Champagne Premium Gift for all table guests Recognition: Verbal, on-screen, social media, email, and event program Photo Opportunity with all Honorees 12 Raffle Tickets bundle Logo & Name Featured on MTAA platforms, press releases, and post-event coverage Early Access to silent auction items; 1/2-Page Ad (Prominent Placement)
Table for 6 Guests with premium placement Premium Gift for the table host Verbal & On-Screen Recognition at the brunch; 1/4-Page Ad Bundle of 9 Raffle Tickets Social Media & Email Recognition of sponsorship Name & Logo Featured on MTAA platforms, event program, press releases, and post-event coverage Early Access to Silent Auction Items
Table for 4 Guests with preferred placement Premium Gift for the table host On-Screen Recognition at the brunch Bundle of 6 Raffle Tickets; 1/8-Page Ad Social Media & Email Recognition of sponsorship Name Featured on MTAA platforms, event program Early Access to Silent Auction Items
Table for 4 Guests with preferred placement On-Screen Recognition at the event Bundle of 4 Raffle Tickets Social Media Recognition of sponsorship Name Featured on MTAA social media platforms and in the event program; Name Listed in the Sponsor Section
This full-page ad is for sponsors who would like to purchase an ad to have their name or business featured in the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father’s Day Scholarship Brunch. It’s a valuable way to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund while still gaining recognition.
This half-page ad is for sponsors who would like to purchase a full-page ad to have their business featured in the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father’s Day Scholarship Brunch. This is a valuable option to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund while still receiving recognition.
This quarter-page ad is for sponsors who would like to purchase a full-page ad to have their business featured in the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father’s Day Scholarship Brunch. This is a valuable option to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund while still receiving recognition.
This option is for sponsors who would like to purchase a business card-sized ad to feature their business in the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father's Day Scholarship Brunch. It’s a valuable way to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund, while still gaining recognition.
This option is for sponsors who wish to have their name or business entity listed in the sponsor section of the souvenir booklet, in lieu of attending the Father's Day Scholarship Brunch. It’s a valuable way to support the event and contribute to the scholarship fund while still gaining recognition.
This option is for guests that would like to purchase additional souvenir ad booklets for keepsakes.
