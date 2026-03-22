2026 Morris Hills Relays and NJACs Sponsorship

About this shop
PLEASE ENTER $0 AT CHECKOUT FOR THE ZEFFY TIP
◦ Medium logo placement in the event program
◦ Public recognition during event announcements
◦ Opportunity to set up a table and attend both events
◦ Direct engagement with athletes, families, and spectators
ENTER $0 AT CHECKOUT AND ANSWER THE QUESTION DETAILING WHAT YOU ARE DONATING
◦ Medium logo placement in the event program
◦ Public recognition during event announcements
◦ Opportunity to set up a table and attend both events
◦ Direct engagement with athletes, families, and spectators
PLEASE ENTER $0 AT CHECKOUT FOR THE ZEFFY TIP
◦ Small logo placement in the event program
◦ Public recognition during event announcements
ENTER $0 AT CHECKOUT AND ANSWER THE QUESTION DETAILING WHAT YOU ARE DONATING
◦ Small logo placement in the event program
◦ Public recognition during event announcements
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!