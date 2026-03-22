Morris Hills Spiked Shoe Club Inc

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Morris Hills Spiked Shoe Club Inc

About this shop

2026 Morris Hills Relays and NJACs Sponsorship

Team Champion - $250 Monetary Donation
$250

PLEASE ENTER $0 AT CHECKOUT FOR THE ZEFFY TIP

◦ Medium logo placement in the event program
◦ Public recognition during event announcements
◦ Opportunity to set up a table and attend both events
◦ Direct engagement with athletes, families, and spectators


Team Champion - $250 Food Donation
Pay what you can

ENTER $0 AT CHECKOUT AND ANSWER THE QUESTION DETAILING WHAT YOU ARE DONATING

◦ Medium logo placement in the event program
◦ Public recognition during event announcements
◦ Opportunity to set up a table and attend both events
◦ Direct engagement with athletes, families, and spectators

Team Supporter - $100 Monetary Donation
$100

PLEASE ENTER $0 AT CHECKOUT FOR THE ZEFFY TIP

◦ Small logo placement in the event program
◦ Public recognition during event announcements


Team Supporter - $100 Food Donation
Pay what you can

ENTER $0 AT CHECKOUT AND ANSWER THE QUESTION DETAILING WHAT YOU ARE DONATING

◦ Small logo placement in the event program
◦ Public recognition during event announcements

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!