2026 Mother Son Dance: Tropical Beach Bash

About this event
Enjoy a fun evening of music, dancing, and memories at the Chehalis Mother–Son Dance: Tropical Beach Bash! Your ticket includes entry to the event for the entire family and access to our free photo booth. Food and treats will be available for purchase from Kona Ice and Bobablastic.
Make the night extra special with VIP access, which includes 30-minute early entry, light snacks (Tim’s Hawaiian Chips, bottle of water and a donut treat), and one swag bag of tropical prizes including an LED light-up lei, mini beach ball, tropical bracelet, and Stitch swirl lollipop.
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