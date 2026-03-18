2026 Mother's Day Bouquet Fundraiser

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At least fifteen stems of beautiful flowers in shades of pink and lavender make up this bouquet, including a fragrant stargazer lily.
At least fifteen stems of beautiful flowers in shades of purple make up this bouquet, including a spray rose and Asiatic lily.
At least fifteen stems of beautiful flowers in shades of yellow and lavender make up this bouquet, including a sunflower and spray roses.
At least twenty-five stems of beautiful flowers in shades of pink and lavender make up this stunning bouquet, including a fragrant stargazer lily.
At least twenty-five stems of beautiful flowers in shades of purple make up this bouquet, including a spray roses, and Sweet William, and an asiatic lily.
At least twenty-five stems of beautiful flowers in shades of yellow and lavender make up this bouquet, including roses and a sunflower.
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