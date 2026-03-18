Offered by

Rooted Family Homeschool Cooperative

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2026 Mother's Day Bouquet Fundraiser

Majestic Pink item
Majestic Pink
$30

At least fifteen stems of beautiful flowers in shades of pink and lavender make up this bouquet, including a fragrant stargazer lily.

Majestic Orange item
Majestic Orange
$30

At least fifteen stems of beautiful flowers in shades of purple make up this bouquet, including a spray rose and Asiatic lily.

Majestic Yellow item
Majestic Yellow
$30

At least fifteen stems of beautiful flowers in shades of yellow and lavender make up this bouquet, including a sunflower and spray roses.

Supreme Pink item
Supreme Pink
$50

At least twenty-five stems of beautiful flowers in shades of pink and lavender make up this stunning bouquet, including a fragrant stargazer lily.

Supreme Orange item
Supreme Orange
$50

At least twenty-five stems of beautiful flowers in shades of purple make up this bouquet, including a spray roses, and Sweet William, and an asiatic lily.

Supreme Yellow item
Supreme Yellow
$50

At least twenty-five stems of beautiful flowers in shades of yellow and lavender make up this bouquet, including roses and a sunflower.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!