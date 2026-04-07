mountainside jbo

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mountainside jbo

About this raffle

2026 Mountainside Stampede Amer Fed

50/50 1 Ticket
$5

50% of the pot goes to the winner the other 50% is used as a fundraiser for Mountainside JBO. Funds are used to reduce player registration, provide/replace needed equipment for the teams, and provide scholarship funds for those who need financial assistance to play for Mountainside JBO.

50/50 3 Tickets
$10
This includes 3 tickets

50% of the pot goes to the winner the other 50% is used as a fundraiser for Mountainside JBO. Funds are used to reduce player registration, provide/replace needed equipment for the teams, and provide scholarship funds for those who need financial assistance to play for Mountainside JBO.

Bat Raffle: 1 Tickets for $10
$10

1 winner will be drawn. The winner will receive a DeMarini Exile 32 -3 BBCOR. If the buyer is not present, the bat will be delivered to the winner, which would include shipping at no additional charge.

Bat Raffle: 3 Tickets for $25
$25
This includes 3 tickets

1 winner will be drawn. The winner will receive a DeMarini Exile 32 -3 BBCOR. If the buyer is not present, the bat will be delivered to the winner, which would include shipping at no additional charge.

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