2026 Mountainside Stampede Amer Fed

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About this raffle
50% of the pot goes to the winner the other 50% is used as a fundraiser for Mountainside JBO. Funds are used to reduce player registration, provide/replace needed equipment for the teams, and provide scholarship funds for those who need financial assistance to play for Mountainside JBO.
50% of the pot goes to the winner the other 50% is used as a fundraiser for Mountainside JBO. Funds are used to reduce player registration, provide/replace needed equipment for the teams, and provide scholarship funds for those who need financial assistance to play for Mountainside JBO.
1 winner will be drawn. The winner will receive a DeMarini Exile 32 -3 BBCOR. If the buyer is not present, the bat will be delivered to the winner, which would include shipping at no additional charge.
1 winner will be drawn. The winner will receive a DeMarini Exile 32 -3 BBCOR. If the buyer is not present, the bat will be delivered to the winner, which would include shipping at no additional charge.
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