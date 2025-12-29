Mountie Gridiron Club

Hosted by

Mountie Gridiron Club

About this event

2026 Mountie Gridiron Golf Tournament

41 Fairview Way Drive

Mill Hall, PA 17751, USA

Single Golfer
$110

This option allows members of each team to pay separately.

Foursome Team
$440
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This option will require payment for all four golfers. Please identify each team member when prompted. If unsure, please type "unsure".

Royal Ambassador Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes 2 foursomes, logo displayed at event, option for marketing materials to be included in swag bags. Please enter golfer names when prompted. If unsure, type "unsure". Please send logo(s) to [email protected]

Mountie Supporter Sponsorship
$500

Includes 1 foursome, logo displayed at event, option for marketing materials to be included in swag bags. Please enter golfer names when prompted. If unsure, type "unsure". Please send logo(s) to [email protected]

Drink Cart Sponsor
$250

Includes logo displayed at the event and option for marketing materials to be included in swag bags. Please send logo(s) to [email protected]

Hole Sponsor
$100

Your logo will be displayed at a designated hole. Please send logo(s) to [email protected]

Raffle Donation
Free

Donate an item or gift basket (minimum $50 value.) You will be recognized at the event. Please send logo(s) to [email protected].

A member of the Gridiron Club will contact you to arrange pickup/delivery.

Friends & Family Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Your sponsorship will be recognized at the putting contest. Support your favorite player!

Add a donation for Mountie Gridiron Club

$

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