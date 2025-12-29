2026 Mountie Gridiron Golf Tournament

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About this event
Mill Hall, PA 17751, USA
This option allows members of each team to pay separately.
This option will require payment for all four golfers. Please identify each team member when prompted. If unsure, please type "unsure".
Includes 2 foursomes, logo displayed at event, option for marketing materials to be included in swag bags. Please enter golfer names when prompted. If unsure, type "unsure". Please send logo(s) to [email protected]
Includes 1 foursome, logo displayed at event, option for marketing materials to be included in swag bags. Please enter golfer names when prompted. If unsure, type "unsure". Please send logo(s) to [email protected]
Includes logo displayed at the event and option for marketing materials to be included in swag bags. Please send logo(s) to [email protected]
Donate an item or gift basket (minimum $50 value.) You will be recognized at the event. Please send logo(s) to [email protected].
A member of the Gridiron Club will contact you to arrange pickup/delivery.
Your sponsorship will be recognized at the putting contest. Support your favorite player!
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