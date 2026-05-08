Hosted by

ANCIENT EGYPTIAN ARABIC ORDER (NOBLES MYSTIC SH)

About this event

2026 Moussa Temple No. 106 and Moussa Court No. 119 Joint Ball Weekend

611 Northwest Loop 410

San Antonio, TX 78216, USA

General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Friday Hospitality and Saturday Hospitality, No Joint Ball
$30

Access to Harlem Nights Party, Hospitality Rooms, Sip and Smoke and Sip and Paint events

Breast Cancer Awareness Donation
$5

All monies will be given to Susan B. Komen walk in the am October 17, 2026. Please wear pink for the group picture infront of the hotel that am. Participation in the walk is not required.

Full Page ad in Digital Souvenir Journal
$50

8x10 in full color digital journal ad. Also a emailed copy of the entire souvenir journal emailed to you the day before the event.

Half Page ad in digital journal
$40

8 x 5 inch full color journal ad. Also an emailed copy of the entire souvenir journal

Quarter Page ad in Digital Souvenir Journal
$25

4 x 5 inch full color journal ad. Also and emailed copy of the entire souvenir journal

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