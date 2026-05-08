2026 Moussa Temple No. 106 and Moussa Court No. 119 Joint Ball Weekend

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Access to Harlem Nights Party, Hospitality Rooms, Sip and Smoke and Sip and Paint events
All monies will be given to Susan B. Komen walk in the am October 17, 2026. Please wear pink for the group picture infront of the hotel that am. Participation in the walk is not required.
8x10 in full color digital journal ad. Also a emailed copy of the entire souvenir journal emailed to you the day before the event.
8 x 5 inch full color journal ad. Also an emailed copy of the entire souvenir journal
4 x 5 inch full color journal ad. Also and emailed copy of the entire souvenir journal
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!