2026 Movies in the Park

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About this event
(Only one per event) The Movie Sponsor will receive their name prominently on all promotional materials and the option to display a banner (provided by the business) during the event. BONUS: The Movie Sponsor is invited to hand out promotional products at the prescreening (please have items pre-approved by Kiwanis).
($600 for entire season) The Goody Bag Sponsor will receive their logo on all promotional materials before all movies and recognition in the snack area. This sponsorship provides themed, movie-specific goody bags for children attendees.
The popcorn sponsor will receive their logo on all promotional materials before all movies and recognition in the snack area. This sponsorship provides 100 free popcorn bags to the first 100 attendees (one per person; first come, first serve).
Any amount helps, so feel free to send us a check or donate online at the link listed below. Anyone that sends in this form with a contribution over $50 will get a social media shoutout at the end of the season.
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