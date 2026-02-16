MPI Connecticut River Valley

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MPI Connecticut River Valley

About this event

2026 MPI CRV Bracket Challenge

2026 Women's March Bracket Challenge item
2026 Women's March Bracket Challenge
$20

Once the Selection Show happens on March 15th you have until the first game starts on March 17th (Men’s) and March 18th (Women’s) to fill out your bracket through the CBS Sports link. Our pool name is MPI CRV.

2026 Men's March Bracket Challenge item
2026 Men's March Bracket Challenge
$20

Once the Selection Show happens on March 15th you have until the first game starts on March 17th (Men’s) and March 18th (Women’s) to fill out your bracket through the CBS Sports link. Our pool name is MPI CRV.

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