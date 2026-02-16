2026 MPI CRV Bracket Challenge

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About this event
Once the Selection Show happens on March 15th you have until the first game starts on March 17th (Men’s) and March 18th (Women’s) to fill out your bracket through the CBS Sports link. Our pool name is MPI CRV.
Once the Selection Show happens on March 15th you have until the first game starts on March 17th (Men’s) and March 18th (Women’s) to fill out your bracket through the CBS Sports link. Our pool name is MPI CRV.
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