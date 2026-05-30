2026 MRM Stock Horse Show Classes

*** WORKING COW HORSE ***
Horses to be shown on cattle. No dry work. Box out of the herd, make 2 turns down the fence, and
circle up. No training devices (ie: tie downs, hackamore bits, martingales, etc.). If entered in Snaffle Bit Classes, must use Snaffle Bit in this class.
*** WORKING COW HORSE ***
Horses to be shown on cattle. No dry work. Box out of the herd, make 2 turns down the fence, and
circle up. No training devices (ie: tie downs, hackamore bits, martingales, etc.). If entered in Snaffle Bit Classes, must use Snaffle Bit in this class.
#102 Snaffle Bit/Hackamore Horse
$100
*** SNAFFLE BIT/HACKAMORE ***
All horses being shown must be 5 years of age or younger. All horses will be age verified by a certified
veterinarian prior to the start of the class. The rules will be the same as the RANCH HORSE rules.
Please see below.
*** SNAFFLE BIT/HACKAMORE ***
All horses being shown must be 5 years of age or younger. All horses will be age verified by a certified
veterinarian prior to the start of the class. The rules will be the same as the RANCH HORSE rules.
Please see below.
#103 Open Ranch Horse
$150
*** RANCH HORSE ***
One single animal will be turned into the arena. Horse and rider must box cow at same end of arena (south end) to show control of cow. Contestant will then drive cow to run at least 2/3 of arena passed marker (either side of the arena is ok). Make one good turn each way on fence. After cow has been turned each direction, rider will rope cow around neck (if cow should have horns, a catch around horns is considered illegal for this event), dally, stop cow, and face up. Cow must be dallied and faced up within the 2 1⁄2 minute time limit. Then rider, with rope still on, returns cow to catch pen. There will be a 2 loop limit. Horse must be shown in a bridle... two-rein is allowed.
*** RANCH HORSE ***
One single animal will be turned into the arena. Horse and rider must box cow at same end of arena (south end) to show control of cow. Contestant will then drive cow to run at least 2/3 of arena passed marker (either side of the arena is ok). Make one good turn each way on fence. After cow has been turned each direction, rider will rope cow around neck (if cow should have horns, a catch around horns is considered illegal for this event), dally, stop cow, and face up. Cow must be dallied and faced up within the 2 1⁄2 minute time limit. Then rider, with rope still on, returns cow to catch pen. There will be a 2 loop limit. Horse must be shown in a bridle... two-rein is allowed.
#104 Jr. Ranch Cutting
$50
*** OPEN/JR RANCH CUTTING ***
This class is judged on the ability of a horse to work a cow by separating it from the herd, driving it to
the middle of the arena and holding it to demonstrate the horse’s ability to work the cow. A single
numbered cow is cut from the herd and the horse must demonstrate its ability to work that cow.
1) Cattle to be located at the end of the arena. Designated cattle will be clearly marked with
numbers. Cattle numbers will be drawn prior to class starting.
2) There will be a 2 1⁄2 minute time limit. There will be a 30 second time notification and a
buzzer/whistle for completion notification.
3) You will be required to cut two or more designated cows in the time limit.
4) Time will start and cow number will be called when the rider crosses a time line just prior to
entering the herd.
5) The rider will then quietly separate his/her cow from the herd.
6) Credit will be given to those horses who demonstrate excellence in the herd work, driving and
setting up the cow to be cut, and degree of difficulty on the cow drawn, in the 2 1⁄2 minute time
limit.
7) Horses will not be penalized for being reined, however, they should display natural ability.
Bridles. Bits and Hackamores
Any bit is legal provided nothing extends below the bars of the bit. A bridle is defined as a curbed,
shanked bit with or without a roller. Must use a leather curb strap. Horses using a snaffle bit or
traditional hackamore must be age 5 and under and need to be mouthed prior to the first event of the
day.
Contestants will not be allowed to use any device that gives him/her undue control over the horse
such as:
*Tie Downs
*Mechanical Hackamores, Quick Stops, etc.
*Martingales
*Nothing may be on or around the horse’s nose (except that of a traditional
hackamore)
*Gag Bits
*Wire on the curb device or any part of the bit or headstall
*Bits must be free of mechanical device
*Nothing extending below the bars of the bit.
*** OPEN/JR RANCH CUTTING ***
This class is judged on the ability of a horse to work a cow by separating it from the herd, driving it to
the middle of the arena and holding it to demonstrate the horse’s ability to work the cow. A single
numbered cow is cut from the herd and the horse must demonstrate its ability to work that cow.
1) Cattle to be located at the end of the arena. Designated cattle will be clearly marked with
numbers. Cattle numbers will be drawn prior to class starting.
2) There will be a 2 1⁄2 minute time limit. There will be a 30 second time notification and a
buzzer/whistle for completion notification.
3) You will be required to cut two or more designated cows in the time limit.
4) Time will start and cow number will be called when the rider crosses a time line just prior to
entering the herd.
5) The rider will then quietly separate his/her cow from the herd.
6) Credit will be given to those horses who demonstrate excellence in the herd work, driving and
setting up the cow to be cut, and degree of difficulty on the cow drawn, in the 2 1⁄2 minute time
limit.
7) Horses will not be penalized for being reined, however, they should display natural ability.
Bridles. Bits and Hackamores
Any bit is legal provided nothing extends below the bars of the bit. A bridle is defined as a curbed,
shanked bit with or without a roller. Must use a leather curb strap. Horses using a snaffle bit or
traditional hackamore must be age 5 and under and need to be mouthed prior to the first event of the
day.
Contestants will not be allowed to use any device that gives him/her undue control over the horse
such as:
*Tie Downs
*Mechanical Hackamores, Quick Stops, etc.
*Martingales
*Nothing may be on or around the horse’s nose (except that of a traditional
hackamore)
*Gag Bits
*Wire on the curb device or any part of the bit or headstall
*Bits must be free of mechanical device
*Nothing extending below the bars of the bit.
#105 Open Ranch Cutting
$100
*** OPEN/JR RANCH CUTTING ***
This class is judged on the ability of a horse to work a cow by separating it from the herd, driving it to
the middle of the arena and holding it to demonstrate the horse’s ability to work the cow. A single
numbered cow is cut from the herd and the horse must demonstrate its ability to work that cow.
1) Cattle to be located at the end of the arena. Designated cattle will be clearly marked with
numbers. Cattle numbers will be drawn prior to class starting.
2) There will be a 2 1⁄2 minute time limit. There will be a 30 second time notification and a
buzzer/whistle for completion notification.
3) You will be required to cut two or more designated cows in the time limit.
4) Time will start and cow number will be called when the rider crosses a time line just prior to
entering the herd.
5) The rider will then quietly separate his/her cow from the herd.
6) Credit will be given to those horses who demonstrate excellence in the herd work, driving and
setting up the cow to be cut, and degree of difficulty on the cow drawn, in the 2 1⁄2 minute time
limit.
7) Horses will not be penalized for being reined, however, they should display natural ability.
Bridles. Bits and Hackamores
Any bit is legal provided nothing extends below the bars of the bit. A bridle is defined as a curbed,
shanked bit with or without a roller. Must use a leather curb strap. Horses using a snaffle bit or
traditional hackamore must be age 5 and under and need to be mouthed prior to the first event of the
day.
Contestants will not be allowed to use any device that gives him/her undue control over the horse
such as:
*Tie Downs
*Mechanical Hackamores, Quick Stops, etc.
*Martingales
*Nothing may be on or around the horse’s nose (except that of a traditional
hackamore)
*Gag Bits
*Wire on the curb device or any part of the bit or headstall
*Bits must be free of mechanical device
*Nothing extending below the bars of the bit.
*** OPEN/JR RANCH CUTTING ***
This class is judged on the ability of a horse to work a cow by separating it from the herd, driving it to
the middle of the arena and holding it to demonstrate the horse’s ability to work the cow. A single
numbered cow is cut from the herd and the horse must demonstrate its ability to work that cow.
1) Cattle to be located at the end of the arena. Designated cattle will be clearly marked with
numbers. Cattle numbers will be drawn prior to class starting.
2) There will be a 2 1⁄2 minute time limit. There will be a 30 second time notification and a
buzzer/whistle for completion notification.
3) You will be required to cut two or more designated cows in the time limit.
4) Time will start and cow number will be called when the rider crosses a time line just prior to
entering the herd.
5) The rider will then quietly separate his/her cow from the herd.
6) Credit will be given to those horses who demonstrate excellence in the herd work, driving and
setting up the cow to be cut, and degree of difficulty on the cow drawn, in the 2 1⁄2 minute time
limit.
7) Horses will not be penalized for being reined, however, they should display natural ability.
Bridles. Bits and Hackamores
Any bit is legal provided nothing extends below the bars of the bit. A bridle is defined as a curbed,
shanked bit with or without a roller. Must use a leather curb strap. Horses using a snaffle bit or
traditional hackamore must be age 5 and under and need to be mouthed prior to the first event of the
day.
Contestants will not be allowed to use any device that gives him/her undue control over the horse
such as:
*Tie Downs
*Mechanical Hackamores, Quick Stops, etc.
*Martingales
*Nothing may be on or around the horse’s nose (except that of a traditional
hackamore)
*Gag Bits
*Wire on the curb device or any part of the bit or headstall
*Bits must be free of mechanical device
*Nothing extending below the bars of the bit.
#106 Reining - Bridle/Two Rein Horse
$50
***Reining***
NRCHA rules apply...
Snaffle Bit/Hackamore horses must be 5 years of age or younger (horses will be mouthed by the vet prior
to event starting).
Pattern will be posted the morning of the event.
***Reining***
NRCHA rules apply...
Snaffle Bit/Hackamore horses must be 5 years of age or younger (horses will be mouthed by the vet prior
to event starting).
Pattern will be posted the morning of the event.
#107 Reining - Snaffle Bit/Hackamore Horse
$50
***Reining***
NRCHA rules apply...
Snaffle Bit/Hackamore horses must be 5 years of age or younger (horses will be mouthed by the vet prior
to event starting).
Pattern will be posted the morning of the event.
***Reining***
NRCHA rules apply...
Snaffle Bit/Hackamore horses must be 5 years of age or younger (horses will be mouthed by the vet prior
to event starting).
Pattern will be posted the morning of the event.
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