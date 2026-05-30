2026 MRM Stock Horse Show Classes

*** OPEN/JR RANCH CUTTING *** This class is judged on the ability of a horse to work a cow by separating it from the herd, driving it to the middle of the arena and holding it to demonstrate the horse’s ability to work the cow. A single numbered cow is cut from the herd and the horse must demonstrate its ability to work that cow. 1) Cattle to be located at the end of the arena. Designated cattle will be clearly marked with numbers. Cattle numbers will be drawn prior to class starting. 2) There will be a 2 1⁄2 minute time limit. There will be a 30 second time notification and a buzzer/whistle for completion notification. 3) You will be required to cut two or more designated cows in the time limit. 4) Time will start and cow number will be called when the rider crosses a time line just prior to entering the herd. 5) The rider will then quietly separate his/her cow from the herd. 6) Credit will be given to those horses who demonstrate excellence in the herd work, driving and setting up the cow to be cut, and degree of difficulty on the cow drawn, in the 2 1⁄2 minute time limit. 7) Horses will not be penalized for being reined, however, they should display natural ability. Bridles. Bits and Hackamores Any bit is legal provided nothing extends below the bars of the bit. A bridle is defined as a curbed, shanked bit with or without a roller. Must use a leather curb strap. Horses using a snaffle bit or traditional hackamore must be age 5 and under and need to be mouthed prior to the first event of the day. Contestants will not be allowed to use any device that gives him/her undue control over the horse such as: *Tie Downs *Mechanical Hackamores, Quick Stops, etc. *Martingales *Nothing may be on or around the horse’s nose (except that of a traditional hackamore) *Gag Bits *Wire on the curb device or any part of the bit or headstall *Bits must be free of mechanical device *Nothing extending below the bars of the bit.

*** OPEN/JR RANCH CUTTING *** This class is judged on the ability of a horse to work a cow by separating it from the herd, driving it to the middle of the arena and holding it to demonstrate the horse’s ability to work the cow. A single numbered cow is cut from the herd and the horse must demonstrate its ability to work that cow. 1) Cattle to be located at the end of the arena. Designated cattle will be clearly marked with numbers. Cattle numbers will be drawn prior to class starting. 2) There will be a 2 1⁄2 minute time limit. There will be a 30 second time notification and a buzzer/whistle for completion notification. 3) You will be required to cut two or more designated cows in the time limit. 4) Time will start and cow number will be called when the rider crosses a time line just prior to entering the herd. 5) The rider will then quietly separate his/her cow from the herd. 6) Credit will be given to those horses who demonstrate excellence in the herd work, driving and setting up the cow to be cut, and degree of difficulty on the cow drawn, in the 2 1⁄2 minute time limit. 7) Horses will not be penalized for being reined, however, they should display natural ability. Bridles. Bits and Hackamores Any bit is legal provided nothing extends below the bars of the bit. A bridle is defined as a curbed, shanked bit with or without a roller. Must use a leather curb strap. Horses using a snaffle bit or traditional hackamore must be age 5 and under and need to be mouthed prior to the first event of the day. Contestants will not be allowed to use any device that gives him/her undue control over the horse such as: *Tie Downs *Mechanical Hackamores, Quick Stops, etc. *Martingales *Nothing may be on or around the horse’s nose (except that of a traditional hackamore) *Gag Bits *Wire on the curb device or any part of the bit or headstall *Bits must be free of mechanical device *Nothing extending below the bars of the bit.

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